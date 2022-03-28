RRR box office: SS Rajamouli's film surpasses The Batman, The Lost City on weekend collection

SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has been smashing records at the box office. Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer earned Rs 257 crore worldwide on day one of its release on Friday and it seems like over the weekend, 'RRR' set a news record, by raking in a massive $60 million worldwide (March 26-27 weekend).

Emerging as the No 1 movie in the world as tagged by trade analyst Ramesh Bala, RRR, he tweeted and informed, collected $60 million worldwide (March 26-27 weekend) at the box office and surpassed the March 26-27 weekend collection of Hollywood films, 'The Batman' and 'The Lost City' that stands at $45.5 million and $35 million, respectively.

#BREAKING : #RRR is the No.1 movie in the world for the March 25th to 27th weekend.. 1. #RRRMovie - $60 Million 2. #TheBatman - $45.5 Million 3. #TheLostCity - $35 Million @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @DVVMovies @RRRMovie @PenMovies @LycaProductions," Ramesh Bala's tweet read. Take a look:



Meanwhile, as per a report in India Today, RRR reportedly had a stupendous Sunday and is predicted to have done better than the opening day collection in several centres worldwide.

READ: RRR box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Ram Charan's film wins big on Sunday

The period action drama boasting a pan-India cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt opened to a thundering response across the nation and worldwide. The film that hit theatres on March 25, earned an impressive figure of Rs 267 crores at the box office on day one and it seems like the film will continue to gain in the days ahead.

Set in 1920, 'RRR' explores the undocumented period in the lives of Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they joined the fight for independent India. The film has explored a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, as there seem to be no records about what happened in the lives of these freedom fighters when they were away from their homes. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film hit theatres on March 25.