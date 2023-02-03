Regina Cassandra says women prioritising work over family in India are shamed and 'made to feel guilty' | Exclusive

Regina Cassandra in a still from Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke

Regina Cassandra has crossed over (for the want of a better word) into Hindi entertainment after having done films down south for a decade. The actress appeared in a number of Tamil and Telugu hits before her Bollywood debut with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga in 2019. She has since gone on to work in a number of Hindi web series, the latest of which is Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke. The actress speaks to DNA about the preparation that went into playing an IPS officer and the physical and mental demands of it.

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke sees Regina as Kavya Iyer, a no-nonsense cop investigating a potential terror plot. Talking about how the show stands out among a number of other similar cop-and-criminal shows, Regina says, “It’s a cop drama at the end of the day and I think that the makers of a show are what makes it different. It’s directed by Srijit Mukherjee, has Sumeet Vyas and Mita Vashishth, so you have some really nice artistes.”

For her role, the actress did a fair amount of research and even looked at some real life references. “I did a fair amount of research, especially when it comes to the real life part of it. To see what these IPS officers spoke about in their interviews and what their perspective to life was was interesting to understand. I was speaking to Kiran Bedi ma’am the other day and she had a different upbringing and entry into this. There are other female IPS officers who had different battles,” shares Regina.

The most striking thing about playing a female cop, she says, was to see how they balance work and family. And it is that aspect that Regina tried hard to incorporate into her portrayal. She explains, “The most important thing for me was to see what kind of a chord they struck between family and work, because it’s not any sort of work. In our country, if a woman has to prioritise work over family, she is made to feel guilty and there’s a certain shame that people make her feel. She has other so-called duties being a mother. It’s about how you go about balancing these things. You may be out there fighting terrorists and then coming back home to a family and a son who probably failed an exam.”

Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke is directed by Srijit Mukherjee and also stars Sumeet Vyas, Mita Vashisht and Chandan Roy. The eight-episode show is currently streaming on Zee5.