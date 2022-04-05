Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra: South divas who starred in Hindi web series

Since the OTT revolution has arrived in India, filmmakers are keen on casting actors from across the nation for their projects. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'The Family Man 2' to Regina Cassandra in 'Rocket Boys', the leading ladies from the South have given some of the most towering performances in the Hindi web series in the last couple of years.