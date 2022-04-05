Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen, Regina Cassandra: South divas who starred in Hindi web series

Here are some of the most talented South actresses who have starred in popular Hindi web series.
Since the OTT revolution has arrived in India, filmmakers are keen on casting actors from across the nation for their projects. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'The Family Man 2' to Regina Cassandra in 'Rocket Boys', the leading ladies from the South have given some of the most towering performances in the Hindi web series in the last couple of years.
1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu - The Family Man 2
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been in news since last year due to her separation from husband-actor Naga Chaitanya, delivered a power-packed performance as Sri Lankan rebel Rajalakshmi Sekharan aka Raji in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video spy thriller series 'The Family Man' headlined by Manoj Bajpayee. (Image source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)
2. Nithya Menen - Breathe: Into the Shadows
Starring in highly acclaimed films such as 'O Kadhal Kanmani' and 'Ustad Hotel', Nithya Menen grabbed the limelight in the Hindi belt when she starred in the crime thriller Amazon Prime Video series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' as Abha Sabharwal, wife of Dr. Avinash Sabharwal played by Abhishek Bachchan. (Image source: Nithya Menen/Instagram)
3. Regina Cassandra - Rocket Boys
Regina Cassandra portrayed Indian classical dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai in the superb Sony LIV biographical series 'Rocket Boys', centered on the lives of two legendary Indian scientists Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, whose roles were played brilliantly by Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh, respectively. (Image source: Regina Cassandra/Instagram)
4. Priyamani - The Family Man
Known for her exceptional dance moves opposite Shah Rukh Khan in '1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor' from 'Chennai Express', Priyamani plays Suchitra Tiwari aka Suchi, wife of the protagonist Srikant Tiwari played to perfection by Manoj Bajpayee in the spy thriller Amazon Prime Series 'The Family Man'. (Image source: Priyamani/Instagram)
5. Raashii Khanna - Rudra: The Edge of Darkness
Raashii Khanna, who made her film debut with 'Madras Cafe', starred as Aliyah Choksi in the Hotstar psychological crime drama 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' headlined by Ajay Devgn. The series was an official remake of the British crime drama 'Luther' starring Idris Elba and Ruth Wilson in the leading roles. (Image source: Raashii Khanna/Instagram)