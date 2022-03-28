Rashmika Mandanna shares glimpse of her intense workout, video goes VIRAL

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses of Indian cinema who holds the crown of the National crush. Her fitness plays a vital role in enhancing the charm of her beauty.

There is no secret that Rashmika is a big fitness enthusiast who never misses sharing workout tips with her fans. Recently, the actress took to her social media and shared a short video of her workout session. In the caption, she wrote, "Drop if you like working out too"

In an old interview, Rashmika had revealed that she is afraid of Vijay. Yes!!! You heard right.

While promoting ‘Dear Comrade’, the actress had confessed that she is scared of the ‘Liger’ actor. She also said that she met him, she found him a ‘chill fellow.’ While speaking to ‘News Minute’, “I was scared when I first shot with him as I’m scared of new people. But then, Vijay is a very chill fellow and I found it easy to work with him.”

She further said, that shooting for Vijay’s film was ‘easier’ as the actress knew his ‘frequency’, his ‘vibe’. It was easy for her to match it up. She said, “I didn’t even have to try as we’ve been friends for quite a long time now. Our characters rub off on each other and the best part about our friendship is that I don’t have to try hard to understand the guy.”

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be making her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Mission Majnu’ which stars Siddharth Malhotra. Apart from ‘Mission Majnu’, she has ‘Goodbye’, in which she will be seen with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, in her pipeline.