Baahubali star Rana Daggubati believes ‘scale of Indian mythologies can put Game of Thrones to shame’

Headlines

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Ratan Tata’s dream car reborn with futuristic looks, SRK Designs’ Tata Nano concept

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale goes live: Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 590 with over Rs 15000 off

9 Hit Bollywood films directed by South directors

8 Bollywood actresses who played powerful lawyers on screen

Mount Kailash to Angkor Wat: 10 Divine Hindu heritage sites outside India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Asia Cup 2023: Major concerns for Team India as star batters are set to miss the tournament

NIRF Best Colleges 2023: Miranda College at number one, 5 Delhi University colleges in top 10 list

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden greets and welcomes PM Modi at White House

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

This young actress has a cameo in star-studded song sequence in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: Report

Hollywood actors join writers in mega strike, will picket studios; here's all you need to know

HomeEntertainment

dna-special

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati believes ‘scale of Indian mythologies can put Game of Thrones to shame’

Rana added that we have the greatest mythologies and if someone can present them properly, we can put Game of Thrones to shame.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 12:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Baahubali star Rana Daggubatti strongly believe that the Indian entertainment industry could gain global recognition if we came up with stories that are true to the soil. Rana even added that we have the greatest mythologies and sagas, and if someone can present them properly, Indian content can put Game of Thrones to shame. 

As per the report of Etimes, recently, Rana was a part of a panel discussion for an OTT platform relaunch. There he asserted that India can also gain worldwide acceptance if we could derive something from our heartland. He said, "What will take us to the global audiences? Stories which are extremely local, things that happen in different parts of the country, which are new to the world and unique to us." The actor-producer further added, "India is a land of stories with the greatest mythologies ever written, and in that sense, they've been written at a scale that puts Game of Thrones to shame. There'll be two-three directions that'll automatically take us there." Rana further explained that even if we adopt an international source material, it should have 'uniqueness.' "It's our culture that we are representing. So if it's Money Heist, let's rob stuff the way Indians would... It'll still be our culture and our ethic that would make that story go places." Rana added. 

Currently, Rana is producing multiple shows for OTT. He has also completed the series Rana Naidu, and he is still understanding the concept of long-format shows. "We have been a film company for about 50 years. Our mind still is of three-hour storytelling. I just completed finishing another show for another network. We are still understanding what long-form writing means because we didn't live through a premium moment of TV." Rana was last seen in Virata Parvam, and he will next be seen in the film Marthanda Varma. 

 

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

These three superstars rejected Bhaag Milkha Bhaag before Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra approached Farhan Akhtar

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

Janhvi Kapoor says 'people give up on love easily' these days, reveals what Bawaal taught her about marriage and love

Zayn Malik opens up about Gigi Hadid, daughter: ‘Trying to be a good example’

Meet Lucknow's 'rocket woman' who is spearheading Chandrayaan 3 mission; education, career details

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE