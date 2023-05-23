Ram Charan reveals if he is making his Hollywood debut soon: 'I don't think I would want to...'

Ram Charan/Twitter

After SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR made a splash in the international film circuit last year running in theatres in the US and Japan for several weeks and winning several awards including the Oscar for Best Original Song, fans have been wanting to see the film's leading stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a Hollywood film.

Ram Charan was one of the attendees at the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on Monday, May 22, where he was the main guest for the 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' event. During the discussion, the actor was asked if he will make his Hollywood debut soon.

Answering the question, Chiranjeevi's son said, "I want to explore India more and I don't think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture. I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it's not South Indian or North Indian movie, it's about Indian mitti ka (soil's) stories. These stories are finally coming out".

@AlwaysRamCharan Hinted the Sneak in of Hollywood Project in his Lined up Movies. If Everything Falls in Place#G20Summit #RamCharanForG20Summit pic.twitter.com/WPvxfAy8Fi — Trends RamCharan™ (@TweetRamCharan) May 22, 2023

Ram Charan also grooved to the Oscar-winning global hit song Naatu Naatu in the SKICC (Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre) at the event with the South Korean ambassador to India Chang Jae-bok, who had earlier made the Naatu Naatu dance cover with the Korean embassy staff in February.



Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen next in the Telugu-language political thriller Game Changer, directed by Shankar of Enthiran and 2.0 fame. The film reunites him with Kiara Advani after their 2019 action film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar will also feature in key roles.