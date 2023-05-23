Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Ram Charan reveals if he is making his Hollywood debut soon: 'I don't think I would want to...'

Ran Charan talked about his Hollywood plans at the G20 event in Srinagar on Monday. The RRR actor will be seen next in Shankar's Game Changer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Ram Charan reveals if he is making his Hollywood debut soon: 'I don't think I would want to...'
Ram Charan/Twitter

After SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR made a splash in the international film circuit last year running in theatres in the US and Japan for several weeks and winning several awards including the Oscar for Best Original Song, fans have been wanting to see the film's leading stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a Hollywood film.

Ram Charan was one of the attendees at the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar on Monday, May 22, where he was the main guest for the 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' event. During the discussion, the actor was asked if he will make his Hollywood debut soon.

Answering the question, Chiranjeevi's son said, "I want to explore India more and I don't think I would want to travel anywhere else for my films unless the producer or director is from Hollywood. I want to stick to my culture.  I want to educate that our Indian sentiments are so strong. Our culture is so strong. There's a lot of dignity in our stories. Nowadays, when you see it, it's not South Indian or North Indian movie, it's about Indian mitti ka (soil's) stories. These stories are finally coming out".

Ram Charan also grooved to the Oscar-winning global hit song Naatu Naatu in the SKICC (Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre) at the event with the South Korean ambassador to India  Chang Jae-bok, who had earlier made the Naatu Naatu dance cover with the Korean embassy staff in February.

READ | Watch: Ram Charan, South Korean ambassador Chang Jae-bok match steps to Naatu Naatu on G20 Summit stage in Srinagar

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will be seen next in the Telugu-language political thriller Game Changer, directed by Shankar of Enthiran and 2.0 fame. The film reunites him with Kiara Advani after their 2019 action film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar will also feature in key roles.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
From Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan to Dinesh Karthik: Indian cricketers who married outside their religion
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Sonam Bajwa looks 'jaw-droppingly hot' in golden monokini in new beachside pics, fans joke 'jeene do please'
In pics: Ananya Panday exudes Barbie vibes in pink one-shoulder dress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport after RCB's disappointing loss against GT in IPL 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.