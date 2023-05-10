Search icon
Vijay Deverakonda fans organise blood donation camp on his birthday, Ram Charan heaps praises on them

Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his 34th birthday on Tuesday, May 9. Here is how his 'Rowdy' fans celebrated the special occasion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 06:38 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda fans organise blood donation camp on his birthday, Ram Charan heaps praises on them
Vijay Deverakonda-Ram Charan/Twitter

Vijay Deverakonda, who made his Bollywood debut last year in the sports drama Liger, turned 34 on Tuesday, May 9. A day ahead of his birthday, his fans organised a blood donation camp at the Chiraneevi Blood Bank in Hyderabad. Vijay has amassed a dedicated following during his short stint in the industry.

Deverakonda's fans, who refer to the actor by the name of 'Rowdy' have also shared several pictures and videos on the micro-blogging platform Twitter in which they are seen donating their blood. "Please do participate in today's blood donation camp organised by Vijay Deverakonda fan club Hyderabad at Chiranjeevi Blood Bank", his fans also urged other people also to take part in the blood donation drive.

The Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi founded the Chiranjeevi Blood Bank in 1998 after being moved by the death of many people due to blood shortage. His son Ram Charan thanked Vijay fans for undertaking the noble gesture as he took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda Really appreciate your fans who have donated blood at The Chiranjeevi Blood bank on this occasion." Vijay replied to him, "Thank you Anna, big hugs and love to you. They always make me proud and happy and they will be so happy to hear this from you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Arjun Reddy actor will be seen next in the romantic drama Kushi in which she shares the screen with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The first single Na Roja Nuvve, composed and sung by the music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, from the film was also released on Vijay's birthday. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi will release in theatres on September 1.

READ | Step inside Vijay Deverakonda's luxurious Hyderabad home worth Rs 15 crore

