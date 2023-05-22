Watch: Ram Charan, South Korean ambassador Chang Jae-bok match steps to Naatu Naatu on G20 Summit stage in Srinagar

Ram Charan with South Korean ambassador Chang Jae-bok grooving to Naatu Naatu/Twitter

Ram Charan attended the side event of 'Film Tourism for Economic Growth and Cultural Preservation' of the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting at the SKICC (Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre) in Srinagar on Monday, May 22. He was spotted arriving at the Srinagar airport earlier in the day.

The actor grooved to his Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu with Chang Jae-bok, the South Korean ambassador to India, on the stage. Their video is now spreading like wildfire on social media, with the actor's fans calling him a 'true global star. Ram Charan even discussed film tourism with the film critic Mayank Shekhar at the event.

It was in February when Chang Jae-bok and his staff made a special video dancing to the global phenomenon of Naatu Naatu before the song was even performed at the 95th Oscars in Los Angeles where the music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose bagged the Oscar statuettes for Best Original Song.

On February 25 earlier this year, the Korean Embassy to India shared their Naatu Naatu cover on its social media handles with the caption, "Naatu Naatu RRR Dance Cover - Korean Embassy in India Do you know Naatu? We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!!"

Before the Oscars, the Korean Embassy even shared the behind-the-scenes video of their Naatu Naatu dance cover on March 10, with the caption, "All the members of the Korean Embassy had such a wonderful time making the Naatu Naatu video. Thank you RRR! We are RRRooting for you in this year’s Oscars!".

Onstage performance of #NaatuNaatu song by actor #RamCharan and South Korea’s ambassador to India Jae Bok Chang.#G20Kashmir pic.twitter.com/rd5YrZ6UwF — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 22, 2023



Do you know Naatu?



We are happy to share with you the Korean Embassy's Naatu Naatu dance cover. See the Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with the embassy staff Naatu Naatu!! pic.twitter.com/r2GQgN9fwC — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) February 25, 2023

All the members of the Korean Embassy had such a wonderful time making the Naatu Naatu video. Thank you RRR!



We are RRRooting for you in this year’s Oscars!#RRRmovie #NaatuNaatu #NaatuNaatuwithKorea #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/i560CLhhK2 — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) March 10, 2023

In SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster RRR, Ram Charan and Jr NTR matched their steps to the electrifying song sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The dance number also won Best Original Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in January earlier this year.



READ | Watch: Neetu Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure recreate Naatu Naatu moment in viral video, netizens say 'two legends twinning'