Watch: Neetu Kapoor, Padmini Kolhapure recreate Naatu Naatu moment in viral video, netizens say 'two legends twinning'

Veteran actresses Neetu Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure came together and recreated the magic of the Oscar-winning track Naatu Naatu in the video shared by the latter on her Instagram on Tuesday. The two ladies were seen nailing the hook step of the energetic dance number in a clip that has now gone viral on social media.

Sharing the video, the Prem Rog actress wrote, "Tripping on #natunatu with my favourite #neetukapoor step by step will get there soon #instareels fun fun fun". Padmini, 57, is seen wearing a blue blouse with black pants, whereas Neetu, 64, wore a white top and a black blazer with purple pants. The other people in the video can be seen and heard cheering for the two ladies.

Reacting to the video, Neetu's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a raising hands emoji. Several other netizens appreciated the two actresses in the comments section. While one of them wrote, "Two legends twinning, both my favourites", another added, "Beautiful and lovely tripping. Awesome looks and moves".

Another Instagram user wrote, "Wow my favourite two beauties in one frame Neetu ji and Padmini ji and Neetu ma'am your dance uff", while another commented, "You guys nailed it and looking just amazing." The comments section was flooded with red hearts and clapping emojis for the two of them.

For the unversed, originally performed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR in SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR, Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at the 95th Oscars held in March. The music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose were awarded Oscar statuettes. The track, which was even performed at the ceremony, was the first one from an Indian production to win the coveted award.



