Ram Charan, Jr NTR arrive at SS Rajamouli film RRR's success bash

SS Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’ has been breaking box office records and making news headlines. The film that features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles has created history at the box office. The film had collected more than Rs 500 crore within three days of its release.

On Wednesday, the ‘RRR’ cast arrived at its success bash. Ram Charan arrived barefoot for the party as he is observing the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha. The video is now going viral on social media.

One of his fans wrote, “He should be an idol for every aspiring Actor ….lots of love for his offscreen behaviour too.” The second person mentioned, “That's why they are biggest superstar now in India....otherwise Bollywood movie mafia always shows off by flaunting their expensive branded shoes.” The third person commented, “hat is why I love telegu movie industry and actors, no show off only hard work hence you can see the success no one can match.”

Jr NTR was seen smiling when he arrived at the party. His fans took to comment box and showered praises. One of them wrote, “My Favourite Tollywood Actor One And Only NTR.” The second person mentioned, “Love them both real jem n proud of indian cinema.”

For the unversed, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is a fiction film that revolves around the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama (played by Ram Charan). Apart from Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, the film features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. According to Hindustan Times, referring to ‘RRR’, Ram Charan said, “I did expect it to be a big hit, but the No 1 tag I never expected – that was a beautiful surprise. That was mind-blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel.”