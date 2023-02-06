Rajinikanth spotted in Jaisalmer for Jailer shooting, waves at fans in viral video

File Photo

On Sunday, superstar Rajinikanth was spotted in Jaisalmer for Jailer shooting and the video of the same is going viral on social media. In the clip, fans can be seen taking selfies near his car while the actor can be seen waving at fans.

One of the Twitter users shared the video with the caption, “Seen #SuperstarRajinikanth sir in #Jaisalmer, came for #JAILER shooting @rajinikanth Love you sir...” Fans reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “One moon one sun One Super Star.” The second one said, “King of Indian cinema.”

On Sunday, the makers of Jailer which star Rajinikanth in the lead role unveiled the first look of Jackie Shroff. The film's cast also includes Tamannah Bhatia, Thalaivar himself, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, and Mohanlal.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Jackie Shroff from the sets of #Jailer @rajinikanth @bindasbhidu @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial.” Netizens reacted to the poster, one of them wrote, “Tamil Nadu - Rajini North Indian - Jackie Shroff Andhra Pradesh - Sunil Karnataka - Shiva Raj Kumar Kerala - Mohanlal Sambavam by Nelson bro.”

The second one said, “BlockBuster loading.” The third one said, “Nadipin kalaigan yesterday I watched his Aaaranya Kaaandam movie very impressive.” Another said, “I don't know Wat Nelson is cooking.. but need Strong comeback for these casts.”

Earlier, Tamannaah Bhatia took to her Instagram and announced that she will be a part of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer. The actress shared her first look from the upcoming film, along with the character posters of the film's cast including Thalaivar himself, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, and Mohanlal, who will be seen in a crucial cameo in the film.

For the unversed, Jailer is Nelson Dilipkumar's fourth film as a director. After his last film titled Beast with Thalapathy Vijay was critically panned in 2022, it was rumoured that he might be replaced as the director for Jailer. However, the makers ended the speculations when they revealed Rajinikanth's first look from the film in August last year.

READ | Ponniyin Selvan 2, Indian 2, Jailer most awaited Tamil films of 2023