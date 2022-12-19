Yearender 2022: Ponniyin Selvan 2, Varisu, Indian 2, Thunivu, most awaited Tamil films of 2023

From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, here are the most awaited Tamil films of 2023.
After blockbusters such as Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer actioner Vikram and Mani Ratnam's epic historical drama Ponniyin Selvan 1 this year, Tamil cinema is set to entertain audiences with multiple interesting films such as Thalapathy starrer Varisu and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. (All images: File photos)
1. Varisu
Varisu will be the first major Tamil release of the year hitting theatres in the Pongal holidays during the second week of January. Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, the upcoming film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally.
2. Thunivu
Varisu will clash at the box office with Ajith Kumar starrer action thriller Thunivu. It marks the third straight collaboration between Ajith, director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after the legal drama Nerkonda Paarvai and the actioner Valimai.
3. Ponniyin Selvan 2
Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, and Karthi among others, the epic historical Ponniyin Selvan: I earned over Rs 400 crore at the box office. Its sequel PS: II has already been shot by Mani Ratnam and its release date will be announced soon.
4. Jailer
The Rajinikanth starrer action comedy film Jailer is planning for a Tamil New Year release on April 14, though the release date hasn't been announced officially. The film is helmed by Nelson of Beast, Doctor, and Kolamaavu Kokila fame.
5. Indian 2
Kamal Haasan will return in his vigilante avatar Senapathy after twenty-three years in the sequel, Indian 2. The Shankar Shanmugam directorial also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Gulshan Grover, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh among others.