Rafta Rafta trailer: Bhuvan Bam, Srishti Ganguli Rindani are two opposites stuck in a marriage in this hilarious romcom

Rafta Rafta trailer/Bhuvan Bam Instagram

Starring the social media sensation Bhuvan Bam and Srishti Ganguli Rindani of Campus Diaries fame, Rafta Rafta is an upcoming romantic comedy whose trailer was unveiled on Thursday, January 19. The trailer shows Karan (Bhuvan) and Nithya (Srishti) juggling their newly married life in hilarious situations and promises a heartwarming romantic comedy.

The clip showcases how Karan and Nithya as two opposite characters end up falling for each other and have no choice but to stick together in marriage. It gives the viewers a glimpse of some rib-tickling situations when unexpected guests arrive at their home. Apart from Bhuvan and Srishti, the series also stars veteran TV actors such as Rakesh Bedi, Atul Srivastava, and Kamini Khanna.

READ | Rafta Rafta teaser: Bhuvan Bam, Srishti Ganguli Rindani bicker as they plan 'perfect' holiday in quirky romantic comedy



Talking about his upcoming show, Bhuvan said in a statement, "I have grown up in a middle-class family and the way marriage is perceived has changed drastically over the years, certainly because of many factors, known and unknown. While there is enough content available that narrates a romantic drama, we have tried to capture the nitty-gritty of modern marriage in Rafta Rafta, with an unexpected twist!".

"When I found out that I’ll be working alongside Bhuvan in the show, I was immediately convinced. I’ve always rooted for him as a content creator and now, as an actor. A close second reason that convinced me instantly was the quirky narrative that brings a fresh perspective of a married couple on screen", said Srishti in a statement.

Produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam, Rafta Rafta is a BB Ki Vines production. Created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal and directed by Vishal Gupta, the 7-episode romantic comedy will stream for free on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV from January 25.