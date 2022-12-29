Taaza Khabar: Bhuvan Bam shares bizarre incident when he met stranger, says 'bhai main guilt me chala gaya' | Exclusive

Credit: Bhuvan Bam/Instagram

Bhuvan Bam, one of the most popular YouTubers in India, has teamed up with actress Shriya Pilgaonkar for their upcoming web series Taaza Khabar which is based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life.

In an exclusive chat with DNA, Bhuvan Bam talked about a bizarre incident that happened when he was recently shooting for a project. He recalled the time when a stranger came to him and started talking about life and personal things. He said, “Recently I was on a shoot and a guy came up and met me as if we have spent a lot of time together. And me guilt trip par chla gaya as I was thinking, 'mujhe yaad kyu nahi aarha kaun hai ye.' Me guilt me tha because I don’t forget faces, I might forget names but I always remember faces I have met earlier. And that guy started talking about life and I was just listening. Later I asked Rohit (Bhuvan's friend) 'who was that guy'. He also didn’t know, so we never got to know who that person was.” While talking about the incident, Bhuvan started laughing.

Hearing this, Shriya added, “But I think a lot of your fans.... because they have seen so much of you, there is some familiarity that they feel that sometimes they do cross a line. When you are posing for a picture with someone, they tend to get close to you.” Continuing she said, “ But Bhuvan don’t you think when they address you as bhaiya, didi, they want to say that ‘yeh toh apna hai.”

He further replied, “That is right, but he met me in a way that made me feel guilty. I was like 'he remembered me but I cannot recognize him because I don’t forget faces and I am very egoistic about this as I really don't forget faces, I can tell if I have met you earlier and at that time I was thinking that how is it possible that he knows me but I don’t remember him. I don't know maybe there is some catch”