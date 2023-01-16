Rafta Rafta teaser: Bhuvan Bam, Srishti Ganguli Rindani bicker as they plan 'perfect' holiday in quirky romantic comedy

Rafta Rafta teaser/YouTube screengrab

After entertaining audiences with the crime-thriller show Taaza Khabar, the social media sensation Bhuvan Bam is back with his new OTT series Rafta Rafta in which he shares screen space with the actress Srishti Ganguli Rindani. The series promises a quirky romantic comedy in which Bhuvan and Srishti play a newly married couple, Karan and Nithya.

Sharing the teaser on his social media handles, Bhuvan Bam wrote, "Karan aur Nithya ki story hai not your average romance goals. toh kya match hogi inki vibes ya life hogi out of control? (Karan and Nithya's story is not your average romance goals. So will their vibes match or their life go out of control?)".

The Rafta Rafta teaser gives us a glimpse into the lives of Karan and Nithya. While Nithya has high hopes of going on a holiday with Karan to spend some quality time, he ends up letting her down with his terrible jokes and forgetful behavior. He even tries to make it up to her, but that too doesn’t go as expected, either.

Talking about his upcoming series, Bhuvan Bam said in a statement, "I have grown up in a middle-class family and the way marriage is perceived has changed drastically over the years, certainly because of many factors, known and unknown. While there is enough content available that narrates a romantic drama, we have tried to capture the nitty-gritty of modern marriage in Rafta Rafta, with an unexpected twist!".

"When I found out that I’ll be working alongside Bhuvan in the show, I was immediately convinced. I’ve always rooted for him as a content creator and now, as an actor. A close second reason that convinced me instantly was the quirky narrative that brings a fresh perspective of a married couple on screen", said Srishti Ganguli Rindani in a statement.



Produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam, Rafta Rafta is a BB Ki Vines production. Created by Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal and directed by Vishal Gupta, the 7-episode romantic comedy will stream for free on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV from January 25.