Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari arrested after junior artiste he allegedly harassed dies

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise co-star Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari arrested after after junior artiste he allegedly harassed dies

Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari, who rose to fame with his role as Pushpa Raj’s loyal friend Keshava in Pushpa: The Rise, has been arrested for allegedly harassing a junior artiste who died by suicide.

According to reports, it has been alleged that Jagadeesh took pictures of his junior artiste from Hyderabad when she was in a compromising situation without her knowledge or consent. He also allegedly harassed her by showing her pictures to her another person and threatening to release it on social media. The artiste took her life on November 29.

According to reports, Punjagutta police filed a case and began looking into it immediately after they received the news of the apartment suicide and sent the body for post-mortem. After investigation, the police found out about Jagadeesh allegedly harassing her. The police took him into custody on Wednesday and produced him in court.

The court has directed to keep him in 14 days remand and reportedly, the junior artiste’s father has also filed a complaint against the actor after his daughter passed away. According to a report in Times Of India, Jagadeesh was in a live-in relationship with the junior artiste who later died by suicide. Charged under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (abetment to suicide), Jagadeesh was arrested on Wednesday by the Panjagutta Police in Hyderabad. Jagadeesh and his family are yet to release an official statement about the incident.

Jagadeesh is popularly known for his roles in Telugu films like Pushpa: The Rise, Mallesham and George Reddy, and Palasa. The actor made his debut in 2018 with the film Nirudyoga Natulu and rose to fame with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer. Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari plays Pushpa Raj’s close friend and confidant, Kesava, narrating his rise in ranks to the audience. He received appreciation for his performance in the film.