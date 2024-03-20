Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Rashmika Mandanna can be seen wearing a beautiful red saree and traditional gold jewellery as her character Srivalli in the videos.

Pusha 2 is one of the highly anticipated films and fans are early waiting for the makers to announce the release date, and drop the first look. Recently, people got excited when they saw Allu Arjun in a blue saree.

Now Rashmika Mandanna's photos and videos are going viral. She can be seen wearing a beautiful red saree and traditional gold jewellery as her character Srivalli in the first look leaked video. A lot of fans gathered around to see her.

Rashmika Mandanna's role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2 has stirred up excitement among fans. A leaked video of her in a stunning red Kanjeevaram saree quickly went viral on social media. Known as the 'national crush,'she looked radiant as she waved to admirers.