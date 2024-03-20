Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

Bengaluru shocker: Metro staff masturbates in public, woman passenger files complaint

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

India's youth becoming job-provider instead of job-seeker: PM Modi at Startup Mahakumbh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

Bengaluru shocker: Metro staff masturbates in public, woman passenger files complaint

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Advantages of drinking lemon water in morning

Cricketers who married more than once

Do astronauts get headaches in space? know here

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Triptii Dimri reveals what fans can expect from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'You will see...'

Meet actor who once struggled for Rs 32 meal, shared rented room with 4 others, then became OTT star, he is now...

When Akshay Kumar took revenge like Ratan Tata, bought same property from where he...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna’s first look as Srivalli from Pushpa 2 leaked, video goes viral

Rashmika Mandanna can be seen wearing a beautiful red saree and traditional gold jewellery as her character Srivalli in the videos.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 02:01 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Rashmika Mandanna’s first look
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pusha 2 is one of the highly anticipated films and fans are early waiting for the makers to announce the release date, and drop the first look. Recently, people got excited when they saw Allu Arjun in a blue saree.

Now Rashmika Mandanna's photos and videos are going viral. She can be seen wearing a beautiful red saree and traditional gold jewellery as her character Srivalli in the first look leaked video. A lot of fans gathered around to see her.

Watch:

Rashmika Mandanna's role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2 has stirred up excitement among fans. A leaked video of her in a stunning red Kanjeevaram saree quickly went viral on social media. Known as the 'national crush,'she looked radiant as she waved to admirers. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2024 with prize pool of Rs 20000000 announced, to begin on…

Meet Reliance’s highest paid employee, brain behind Jamnagar plant, gets Rs 24 crore salary, he is Mukesh Ambani’s...

Delhi emerges as world's most polluted capital city for 4th consecutive year, India ranks at...

Meet actress whose father was IRS officer, married man with over Rs 1000 crore net worth, hid her marriage, husband is..

Gautam Adani’s firm to invest Rs 1200000000000 in FY 2024-25, capex to go into…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement