Prithviraj Sukumaran says 10 minutes into Salaar, people won't be reminded of KGF | Exclusive

Prithviraj Sukumaran addresses the comparisons between Prabhas-starrer Salaar an Yash's KGF series.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Ever since the first look teaser of Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film Salaar was released a couple of months ago, there was speculation that the film is connected to the director’s last hit KGF series. The comparisons stemmed from the similar visual aesthetic of the two films and the same dystopian vibe. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the film’s star Prithviraj Sukumaran addresses the comparisons and more.

The two trailers of Salaar have presented the world of Khansaar, where the film is set. Many people have pointed out that it looks eerily similar to the world of KGF. Addressing that, Prithviraj says, “I am a big Prashanth Neel fan. If his next film after KGF Chapter 2 would have opened with a nicely backlit shot of a tourist spot in Amsterdam, I would have been really disappointed.”

Salaar stars Prabhas in the titular role. The film’s producers have said that it is not linked to Yash-starrer KGF but the comparisons and conspiracy theories refuse to die down. “I understand where the comparisons come from. It probably has a lot to do with the use of elements like fire and guns and the high contrast ratio. But having seen both KGF 2 and Salaar, I can tell you that 10 minutes into Salaar, you will no longer be reminded of the comparisons,” says Prithviraj.

Prithviraj started his career in Malayalam cinema before doing a handful of Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. For the last few years, he has worked almost exclusively in Malayalam films. Salaar breaks that pattern and it will be followed by his first Hindi film in years – Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan. Talking about working in different languages’ cinema, the actor says, “The next film I do is going to be the best script I have heard. So if the next best script I hear is in Assamese or Bhojpuri, I will do it. Luckily, of late, Malayalam cinema has been going through a phase where there is some really good stuff happening. For the past few years, the kind of cinema I have been able to do in Malayalam, it’s really exciting for me.”

He emphasises that given the quality of Malayalam films he has done of late, it took something special for him to venture in other languages again. “It took a Salaar and a Prashanth Neel and an Ali Abbas Zafar and a Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan to sort of make me say yes to a film from another language. But the endeavour, aim, and objective is never to do films in other languages but just to do good films,” sums up the actor.

Salaar, which also stars Shruthi Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, and Easwari Rao, will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on December 22. Advance bookings for the film are open.

