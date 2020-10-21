Headlines

Prashant Singh reveals motion poster of his upcoming song 'Maa' featuring young talent Pratham Chaudhary

Producer Prashant Singh is back with another announcement in the B-Town. And this time, Prashant has onboard a young and talented actor Pratham Chaudhary with him.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 06:14 PM IST

Producer Prashant Singh is back with another announcement in the B-Town. And this time, Prashant has onboard a young and talented actor Pratham Chaudhary with him and they are back with a song full of compassion which is solely dedicated to all the mothers out there.

The magical mind behind the riffs and rhythms of the song is Christo Mathews and the song 'Maa' is beautifully sung and written by Mayur Nagpal.

Maa is a song from the album of a multiple award-winning short film 'Special Day' which features known faces from Bollywood 'Sheeba Chaddha' and 'Shantanu Maheshwari' and is available exclusively on Disney+Hotstar.

Prashant said, "In this ongoing changing and challenging scenario during Covid-19, where all the business domains are drastically fluctuating, I have been continuously thinking on how to create content and do a bit of the productivity as I feel that I have the best group of people in my team.

Pratham said in the Interview with Team DNA that - "I have always been a mumma's boy and when I first heard the song I felt the connect immediately and that helped me a lot in projecting my own emotions in the song. All I want to say that nothing is more precious than a mother, and we the whole team of 'Ek Rupaiya Productions' and 'Raag Audio' dedicate this song to the sacrifices a mother makes to raise her child.

The song features Namrata Senani and Pratham Chaudhary and will be exclusively released on the official Youtube channel of Raag audio on 23rd October and the audio track of the song Maa will be available on all digital streaming platforms for download.

The song is directed and edited by Ajay Shivan, and the assistant director of the song is Tushar Raghav. Vijay Chaudhary who is also known for movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan has done cinematography, Kamlaxi Gupta as executive producer and Stylist, hair and makeup by Mohit Sehdev, where casting was done by Nikhil Malhotra, mixing/mastering of the song is done by Surbhit and Ajinkya.

