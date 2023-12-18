Prakash Raj says he doesn't 'hate' commercial films: 'I do some stupid movies only for money'

Prakash Raj also shared why he does some films for free, stating "My payment is tangible or non-tangible, is a decision I will take."

Known for raising his voice against the incument government, Prakash Raj has acted in Bollywood and across the four south film industries. The actor is often questioned about his hollow negative roles in commercial films as they don't match with his well informed personality. In a recent interview, Raj accepted that he does those kind of "stupid" films for money.

Speaking to Film Companion, the National Award-winning actor said, "I do some stupid movies only for money too. They ask me, ‘Why are you so loud?’ I say, ‘If I can overact, I can act too na.’ I don’t hate commercial films because there is an audience (for them), there are makers, and there is an equal amount of hard work that goes into them. Then, there they need me as a villain."

Further sharing why he does some films for free, Raj added, "My intellect says, ‘Prakash, why are you doing this nonsense?’ I say, ‘I need some money, I will do that.’ Sometimes somebody also says, ‘Why are you doing that film for free?’ My payment is tangible or non-tangible, is a decision I will take. You are not able to see the reward that I am getting by doing a film for free, you are only measuring it with money and I don’t do that. I have always lived life on my terms."

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj will be seen in the four of the most awaited Telugu films next year. These include Mahesh Babu-starrer masala film Guntur Kaaram, Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan's action drama Devara, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer action thriller OG, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Fahadh Faasil's action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule.



