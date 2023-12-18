Headlines

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire film industry in debt, its language caused controversy, broken director quit cinema

Prakash Raj says he doesn't 'hate' commercial films: 'I do some stupid movies only for money'

Shruti Haasan slams reports talking about her sobriety journey ahead of Salaar release: 'No amount of negative...'

WhatsApp users to soon get new automatic album creation features, check details

US: Car hits parked SUV in Biden's motorcade during Delaware event

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire film industry in debt, its language caused controversy, broken director quit cinema

Shruti Haasan slams reports talking about her sobriety journey ahead of Salaar release: 'No amount of negative...'

Hrithik Roshan fans defend Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye after netizens say it's copied from BTS' Dynamite

10 personal development books for every teenager

Indian egg recipes for winter warmth

Benefits of 10-minute daily brisk walk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire film industry in debt, its language caused controversy, broken director quit cinema

Shruti Haasan slams reports talking about her sobriety journey ahead of Salaar release: 'No amount of negative...'

Prakash Raj says he doesn't 'hate' commercial films: 'I do some stupid movies only for money'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Prakash Raj says he doesn't 'hate' commercial films: 'I do some stupid movies only for money'

Prakash Raj also shared why he does some films for free, stating "My payment is tangible or non-tangible, is a decision I will take."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Known for raising his voice against the incument government, Prakash Raj has acted in Bollywood and across the four south film industries. The actor is often questioned about his hollow negative roles in commercial films as they don't match with his well informed personality. In a recent interview, Raj accepted that he does those kind of "stupid" films for money.

Speaking to Film Companion, the National Award-winning actor said, "I do some stupid movies only for money too. They ask me, ‘Why are you so loud?’ I say, ‘If I can overact, I can act too na.’ I don’t hate commercial films because there is an audience (for them), there are makers, and there is an equal amount of hard work that goes into them. Then, there they need me as a villain."

Further sharing why he does some films for free, Raj added, "My intellect says, ‘Prakash, why are you doing this nonsense?’ I say, ‘I need some money, I will do that.’ Sometimes somebody also says, ‘Why are you doing that film for free?’ My payment is tangible or non-tangible, is a decision I will take. You are not able to see the reward that I am getting by doing a film for free, you are only measuring it with money and I don’t do that. I have always lived life on my terms."

Meanwhile, Prakash Raj will be seen in the four of the most awaited Telugu films next year. These include Mahesh Babu-starrer masala film Guntur Kaaram, Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan's action drama Devara, Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer action thriller OG, and Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Fahadh Faasil's action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule.

READ | Prithviraj Sukumaran compares Salaar to Game of Thrones, says Prabhas-starrer's scale 'can even dwarf KGF 2'

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Chennai woman who sold tea for 50 paisa, now runs chain of restaurants with revenue Rs 2,00,000 per day

Try these remedies to remove face tanning at home

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain, dense fog for several states; check latest forecast here

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Watch: Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor's sweet gesture towards flight attendant in private jet wins hearts; video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE