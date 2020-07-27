Poonam Pandey's fiance Sam Bombay announces their engagement

Nasha actor Poonam Pandey is engaged to her longtime beau Sam Bombay. Her fiancé took to his Instagram page and shared a photo where both are flaunting their engagement rings. He captioned the post stating, "We finally did it!". Poonam and Sam got engaged on July 23, 2020, as he shared the photo on the same date. Sam is often seen sharing Poonam's photos and also their romantic moments.

On Poonam's birthday celebrated on March 11, 2020. Sam had shared a cute selfie posing with her and captioned it as "Happy birthday to the love of my life, my bestie and an extraordinary girl. #ipoonampandey #fam #forever".

He shared another photo and wrote, "A kiss is greater than a rose."

Check out the posts below:

Poonam is a controversial queen and earlier she was in the news for releasing her sex tape with her boyfriend. However, she deleted the post from her Instagram page.

Earlier during an interaction with ANI, when Poonam was asked about being caught up in controversies, she had said, "Luck was in my favour as controversies either put you up or put you down. Controversies worked enough for me and I am happy."

On being in the news for wrong reasons, she had explained, "I used to get inspired by Madhuri Dixit but I had no idea how to get into the industry. No one from my family is connected to Bollywood. When I came here, I saw people need to have either a Godfather or some other contact. It made me feel that getting here is impossible. So I thought of having my strategy, which will be unique and different. That is why I came up and did controversies, which worked for me."