Ponniyin Selvan box office prediction day 1: Mani Ratnam film likely to earn Rs 60 crore

File photo

The historical epic Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, opened in theatres on Friday. The movie sold a tonne of advance tickets and is already playing to full theatres for its early-morning showings. All indications point to the multi-starrer shattering box office records for Tamil cinema, most likely becoming the best-opening Tamil movie of the year.

Ponniyin Selvan, according to Hindustan Times, has advance booking sales of about Rs 17 crore for Friday. This surpasses Kamal Haasan's blockbuster Vikram's Rs 15-crore milestone as the highest grossing Tamil film of the year. Additionally, it is estimated that the movie has received roughly 1.3 million dollars (almost Rs. 10 crore) in overseas advance bookings.

The portal says that the movie can earn an opening in India of between Rs 30-35 crore across all languages. On the first day, foreign sales may bring in another Rs 20 crore. According to further sources, the domestic total could potentially reach Rs 40 crore on the first day if the movie receives favourable reviews and strong word-of-mouth. Ponniyin Selvan will have the greatest first-day worldwide gross of any Tamil movie this year with a first-day total of Rs 50–60 crore as a result.

Coming back to PS I, the film is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010.

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi. The AR Rahman musical is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The big-budget period film will be released in multiple parts.