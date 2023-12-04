This actor lost Arjuna's role in Mahabharat after he refused to do one thing, BR Chopra later cast him as...

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's bold Rs 33,28,97,800 crore prediction for India, the economy will...

IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma rested, now this cricketer to lead South Africa in white ball series

Upgrade Your Desk Setup with Premium Quality Mouse Pads from Amazon's Deal of the Day

Grab the best toasters from brands on Amazon

Protect your pets and kids with sturdy and reliable safety fences on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani's bold Rs 33,28,97,800 crore prediction for India, the economy will...

IND vs SA: Temba Bavuma rested, now this cricketer to lead South Africa in white ball series

Upgrade Your Desk Setup with Premium Quality Mouse Pads from Amazon's Deal of the Day

9 amazing benefits of passion fruit

IPL Auction 2024: Players who can record Rs 20 crore+ signings

Animal star Bobby Deol's expensive car collection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Bollywood's biggest flop star kid has no hit in years, 2 films didn't even earn Rs 1 crore, now doing Rs 200-crore film

Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat calls Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'absolute disaster, pathetically made movie'; deletes post later

Animal beats Hunger Games, Napoleon to be world's highest-grossing film; not even Jawan, Pathaan, Baahubali managed this

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

This actor lost Arjuna's role in Mahabharat after he refused to do one thing, BR Chopra later cast him as...

BR Chopra threw Pankaj Dheer out of his office after he refused to shave his moustache for Arjuna's role. Later, he cast him as Karna in Mahabharat.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 03:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Based on the epic Mahabharata, the 1988 series Mahabharata telecast on Doordashan from 1988 to 1990 became a cult classic. The show was produced by BR Chopra and its 94 episodes were directed by his son Ravi Chopra. Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna, Gajendra Chauhan, Roopa Ganguly, and Puneet Issar played some of the most pivotal roles in the series.

It's quite an interesting story that Pankaj Dheer, who played Karna in Mahabharat, was first offered the role of Arjuna but he declined the same as he refused to shave his moustache. BR Chopra, who had earlier thrown him out of his office, later cast him as Karna in the show. Pankaj recalled the incident in a recent interview with Lehren Retro.

The veteran actor said, "When I gave my audition, dialogue writers Rahi Masoom Raza, Bhring Tupkari sahab and Pandit Narendra Sharma ji had a panel together. They all thought that I would suit the role of Arjuna well. We shook hands on that and I signed the contract. Then BR Chopra called me and told me that since I would also have to play the role of Brihannala (the eunuch form of Arjuna) and for that I would need to shave off your moustache. I was like, ‘No, I can’t do that.’ I told him that my face’s balance is such that if I shave off my moustache, I won’t look good. He told me, ‘Are you an actor or what? You are leaving such a big role because of a moustache. I can’t understand this.'"

"It was my big stupidity but at that time, I could understand only this much. Chopra sahab told me, ‘Get out of this door and don’t come back.’ He threw me out of his office. My contract was torn and for six months I kept roaming around and doing dubbing. Chopra sir called me again and this is what I call destiny. He asked me if I could do Karna’s role. I asked him, ‘Sir I don’t have to shave off my moustache right?’ He said no. It was destiny that I got Karna’s role", Dheer concluded.

Arjuna's role was played by Firoz Khan, who even changed his name to Arjun professionally after the show's success. The other reason for him changing his name was the fact that it was too similar to Feroz Khan.

READ | One of Bollywood's biggest flops was delayed multiple times, starred Tollywood star who didn't return to Hindi films

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: BJP's Vasundhara Raje wins Jhalrapatan seat, secures 1,38,831 votes

'Don’t vent ire of poll defeats in Parliament’: PM Modi urges opposition amid BJP's electoral triumph

Bigg Boss 17: Tehelka Bhai reacts to his eviction, slams Abhishek Kumar for their fight; says 'usne sab cameras...'

Kangana Ranaut reacts to being criticised for comparing PM Modi to Lord Rama after BJP's election wins: 'Geeta mein...'

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2023: 12 ministers of CM Chouhan's cabinet lose despite BJP's landslide win

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE