This Rs 350 crore pan-India film to release in 38 languages; bigger than Salaar, Dunki, Animal, Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD

This upcoming pan-India film will be releasing in a whopping 38 languages across the world, a record for an Indian film.

Forget pan-India. This one Indian film is going pan-world. It has become common practice for big Indian films to release in 4-6 languages nowadays to increase collection chances across the country. However, one upcoming Indian film is taking it up a notch with a mega release in not five, not six, but 38 languages. The film is Kanguva, Tamil star Suriya’s next.

The makers of Kanguva had revealed the scintillating first glimpse of the film on the occasion of the actor’s birthday earlier this year. Following this, an poster was revealed introducing the raw and rustic world of the film. Now, the makers have announced that they are gearing up to create history as the film will be released in 38 languages worldwide in 3D and IMAX formats.

The makers believe that the film is a ‘one-of-a-kind visual action spectacle’ and hence it needs to introduce a new benchmark in the Indian entertainment industry. That is why they have decided to release it in 38 languages worldwide in 3D and IMAX formats. The producer Gnanavelraja Ke informed that they are trying to reach out to the regions that Tamil cinema has not yet reached in terms of marketing and releasing for Kanguva. Studio Green, the production house of the film, has signed up with top distribution houses across the world to release the film on a massive scale in early 2024.

Kanguva is directed by Siva and features Suriya and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Other cast members have not yet been revealed with the makers keeping their cards close to their chest. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by Devi Sri Prasad. The makers are planning to release Kanguva in summer 2024.