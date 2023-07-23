Kanguva: Tribal leader Suriya unleashes wrath in Siva's film, makers drop first glimpse on actor's 48th birthday

On Suriya's 48th birthday, the makers of Kanguva dropped the first glimpse of the actor's mega-actioner, and it is the perfect treat for his fans.

The makers of Suriya’s most anticipated, epic actioner Kanguva, have revealed the scintillating first glimpse of the film on the special occasion of the megastar’s birthday. The makers are elated to reveal a glimpse of the film on July 23, on the special occasion of actor Suriya’s birthday. The first glimpse is released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English languages now. It will be out in four more languages soon.

Watch the first glimpse of Kanguva

The World of Kanguva will be raw, rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film. Featuring Suriya and Disha Patani as the primary characters, the film is directed by Siva, the creator of many blockbuster hits in his career. Other star casts of the film will be revealed in due course. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad.

The release date of the film hasn't been decided yet. However, Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to have a grand worldwide release in early 2024.