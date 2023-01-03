Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali talks about plagiarism, is he hinting at Pathaan’s Besharam rang song?

Image: Instagram

Every now and then we hear musicians accusing each other of stealing their tune or music. One such incident has come into light again.

Pakistani musician Sajjad Ali has put out a video on Instagram where he is singing one of his old compositions. Apparently, it’s a 25-year-old song that became a hit in its time. However, when he starts the rendition, it sounds eerily similar to Pathaan’s hit song Besharam Rang.

Ali wrote alongside video, “After listening to a new movie’s song, It reminded me of my song I released 26 years ago, Ab Ke Hum Bichare. Enjoy!”

His followers were quick to point out the similarities between the two songs, but then it could happen due to many reasons.

Sometimes, two songs use the same base notes and when sang without music they appear the same. But with music, they sound totally different. Now, two songs can be based on the same ragas, but they don’t necessarily be a copy of each other.

The singer also chose his words carefully and didn’t take anybody’s name in the video, but he has given ample hints towards Besharam Rang.

However, as his singing progresses, the two songs start sounding different and by the end of it, they appear totally different.

We are leaving it up to you to decide whether the two songs sound similar!

