Katrina Kaif is left blushing as Vicky Kaushal puts on energetic dance performance for her, fans call him 'perfect pati'

Vicky Kaushal's dance makes Katrina Kaif blush

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif rang in the New Year at the Jawai Leopard Sanctuary in Rajasthan. Now, a new video, seemingly from the vacation, has emerged. It shows Vicky putting on an energetic dance performance for Katrina as she blushes. The short video has their fans gushing after them.

The video was posted on Monday evening by a paparaazzo on Instagram. It shows Vicky Kaushal and a girl dancing energetically in an outdoor setting. Vicky is wearing a red check shirt. The camera then pans to Katrina Kaif, who is watching this performance while sitting and she cannot stop laughing and blushing.

Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “That smile has my heart Katrina. love them together always.” Another wrote, “Real & the most sweetest couple in the industry.” Many others praised Vicky for how he was entertaining his wife in such an uninhibited manner. “Vicky said he does this just a make his wife Katrina laugh what a sweet husband,” read one comment. Several other comments called him a ‘perfect pati (husband)’. One fan wrote, “Vicky said he does this just a make his wife Katrina laugh what a sweet husband.”

In September, during her appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Katrina revealed how Vicky made her birthday special by putting on a 45-minute dance performance. She had said, “He did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine and danced entire songs. And everyone sat down, and stopped dancing. Everyone was like, ‘How does he know every step?’” Many fans recalled that incident as well. One wrote, “Vicky danced for 45 minutes In her birthday to make her happy. That's why he is a husband material.”

Vicky and Katrina were in Rajasthan for over a week around New Year, where they vacationed at the Jawai Leopard Sanctuary. The two shared a number of pictures from their getaway on social media.