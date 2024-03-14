Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Viral video: Woman makes blue-coloured Spider-Man biryani, internet is not happy

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Meet IIT graduate, Harvard’s highest paid dean, his salary was over Rs 67800000, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Not Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, but this acting legend will make a comeback years after death with AI's help

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Meet IIT graduate, Harvard’s highest paid dean, his salary was over Rs 67800000, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

5 highest-grossing films of Aamir Khan

10 oldest players to play in IPL 2024

Weapons brought to India by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Not Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, but this acting legend will make a comeback years after death with AI's help

Shah Rukh Khan teaches Ed Sheeran his signature pose in viral video, Farah Khan says, 'if this was the last thing...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Not Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar, but this acting legend will make a comeback years after death with AI's help

Cine legend Uttam Kumar will be making a 'comeback' to the big screen 40 years his death with the help of AI and VFX

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 14, 2024, 08:12 AM IST

article-main
Uttam Kumar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mahanayak Uttam Kumar set to make comeback in Bengali movie. Oti Uttam casts Anindya Sengupta, Roshni Bhattacharya, and Gourab Chatterjee, apart from the AI-generated images of Uttam Kumar from existing footage of his films, conversing with other characters.

It is a tribute by the Autograph director to Uttam Kumar, called Mahanayak by millions of fans. Describing Oti Uttam as his ‘labour of love,’ Mukherjee recently said on social media it took six years for him to make the movie.

"A film which took six years to make. A journey which saw a global pandemic and the evolution of Artificial Intelligence. Our labour of love. Our dream project. Our audacious ambition. The first of its kind in history. Oti Uttam," he said on X recently.

Mukherjee had undertaken research for years, watched over 60 films repeatedly, and talked to VFX experts to perfect each shot, a production house spokesperson said.

The story of the film, the trailer of which was released recently, revolves around two characters Krishnendu and Sohini, which have gone viral already. Krishnendu, essayed by Anindya, is doing a PhD on Uttam Kumar, and the ghost of Uttam Kumar, who is invoked by planchette in the film, has an interesting positive contribution to developing the romantic relationship between Krishnendu and his lady love Sohini, portrayed by Roshni Bhattacharya.

Young actor Gourab Chatterjee, the real-life grandson of Uttam Kumar, will enact the role of the matinee idol’s grandson in the film, which will be released on March 22.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said on his handle, after watching the trailer, "The first-ever film to have a principal character made out of existing footage. A tribute to Uttam Kumar... Oti Uttam."

Uttam Kumar, widely considered one of the biggest actors in the country, had acted in over 250 films including Nayak, Jatugriha, Chiriyakhana, Khokababur Pratyabartan, Chowrongee, Thana Theke Aschii, just to name a few, having portrayed characters of different shades even in commercial hits.

(PTI)

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.idpl.dna&pcampaignid=web_share

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman; even his flop earned Rs 1000 crore

Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini to succeed Manohar Lal Khattar as new CM

Viral: Dreaded gangster Kala Jathedi marries lady don 'Madam Minz' amid tight security in Delhi, watch video

Tata Motors announces massive Rs 90000000000 investment, to create 5000 jobs by...

Devil Comet to be nearest to Earth on April 21 after 71 years, has size bigger than world’s tallest mountain

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement