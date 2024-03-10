Meet one of highest-paid actors, who competed with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi; one mistake ended his career

Once south India's highest-paid actor worked in over 700 movies in 10 languages.

Many actors have proved their mental in both heroic and villainous roles. One such actor, who gained fame as both protagonist and antagonist, competed with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi, and became a villain in real life too.

The actor we are talking about was one of the most prominent actors in Telugu cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. In a career spanning almost 5 decades, he has acted in more than 700 movies in 10 languages. He is none other than Suman.

Suman was born in a Tulu-speaking family in Madras of present-day Tamil Nadu. He attended The Besant Theosophical High School, Chennai, and completed a B.A. in English Literature. Suman learned music and Sanskrit from H.A.S. Shastri.

He made his debut with the 1978 release Karunai Ullam and by the early 80s, was regarded as one of the most popular young heroes in romantic films in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, during the mid-80s, Suman was paid Rs 5 lakh per film which was more than Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Amitabh Bachchan at that time, even though all of them were big stars.

With films like Tharangini (1982), Neti Bharatam (1983), and Sitaara (1984), Suman had established himself as a prominent actor in South cinema. However, things took a turn when in 1988 he found himself embroiled in a legal case. 3 young women had accused Suman of kidnapping, and rape and further alleged that he filmed them performing sexual acts without their consent, and when police raided his house, they seized pornographic CDs. He was jailed for an extended amount of time. He also revealed in an interview that he was physically tortured. When he came back, producers refused to work with him and became a Pariah in the industry.

After a long gap of no work, Suman made his comeback in the 2000s as a villain in Rajinikanth's blockbuster Sivaji: The Boss. He later played villain in other hits like Kuruvi (2008) and Sagar alias Jacky (2009). Before making his Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back, Suman starred in several Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema in supporting roles. He is also a politician. The actor was last seen in the hit Varisu which also starred Thalapthy Vijay.