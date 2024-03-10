Meet one of highest-paid actors, who competed with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi; one mistake ended his career

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who became star with Bollywood debut, gave competition to Shah Rukh Khan, one contract ruined his career

ISRO chief Somanath provides major update on Chandrayaan-4 mission, says ‘rockets up to…’

Meet top Bollywood actress, who has 20 flops in 18 years, once box office queen, now attempting comeback with...

Ramadan 2024 moon sighting: When will the holy month of Muslims begin in India? Know all details

Meet Jayanti Gupta, India's star cricketer MS Dhoni's elder sister, she married to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet top Bollywood actress, who has 20 flops in 18 years, once box office queen, now attempting comeback with...

Meet Jayanti Gupta, India's star cricketer MS Dhoni's elder sister, she married to...

Arjun Bijlani shares health update after undergoing appendix surgery; thanks wife Neha Swami, fans, and medical team

Batters with most 50+ scores in WTC history

Bowlers to take most wickets for PBKS in IPL history

Food dishes loved by Mughal Emperor Akbar

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

India vs England Test Match Highlights: Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From The Test Match Series 2024

Meet top Bollywood actress, who has 20 flops in 18 years, once box office queen, now attempting comeback with...

Meet one of highest-paid actors, who competed with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi; one mistake ended his career

Arjun Bijlani shares health update after undergoing appendix surgery; thanks wife Neha Swami, fans, and medical team

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet one of highest-paid actors, who competed with Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi; one mistake ended his career

Once south India's highest-paid actor worked in over 700 movies in 10 languages.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 05:21 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Once south India's highest-paid actor Suman
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many actors have proved their mental in both heroic and villainous roles. One such actor, who gained fame as both protagonist and antagonist, competed with superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi, and became a villain in real life too. 

The actor we are talking about was one of the most prominent actors in Telugu cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. In a career spanning almost 5 decades, he has acted in more than 700 movies in 10 languages. He is none other than Suman. 

Suman was born in a Tulu-speaking family in Madras of present-day Tamil Nadu. He attended The Besant Theosophical High School, Chennai, and completed a B.A. in English Literature. Suman learned music and Sanskrit from H.A.S. Shastri. 

He made his debut with the 1978 release Karunai Ullam and by the early 80s, was regarded as one of the most popular young heroes in romantic films in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, during the mid-80s, Suman was paid Rs 5 lakh per film which was more than Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Amitabh Bachchan at that time, even though all of them were big stars.

With films like Tharangini (1982), Neti Bharatam (1983), and Sitaara (1984), Suman had established himself as a prominent actor in South cinema. However, things took a turn when in 1988 he found himself embroiled in a legal case. 3 young women had accused Suman of kidnapping, and rape and further alleged that he filmed them performing sexual acts without their consent, and when police raided his house, they seized pornographic CDs. He was jailed for an extended amount of time. He also revealed in an interview that he was physically tortured. When he came back, producers refused to work with him and became a Pariah in the industry. 

After a long gap of no work, Suman made his comeback in the 2000s as a villain in Rajinikanth's blockbuster Sivaji: The Boss. He later played villain in other hits like Kuruvi (2008) and Sagar alias Jacky (2009). Before making his Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's Gabbar Is Back, Suman starred in several Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema in supporting roles. He is also a politician. The actor was last seen in the hit Varisu which also starred Thalapthy Vijay. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ramadan 2024 moon sighting: When will the holy month of Muslims begin in India? Know all details

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal buys Rs 4.69 crore sportscar, becomes India’s first to…

Watch: Mukesh Ambani reveals this superstar as son Anant Ambani's godfather in viral video, he is..

Meet engineer-turned-YouTuber worth Rs 58 crore, PM Modi called him BJP-wallah, trolled for controversial interview of..

This top Bollywood singer attempted suicide, jumped into Ganga, was failing at everything, his life changed when...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement