Meet actor who gave India's two biggest flops, caused Rs 400 crore loss, still signed for India's most expensive film

Headlines

Flight operations to remain suspended for over 2 hours daily at Delhi airport till Republic Day

Bhakshak teaser: Bhumi Pednekar's investigative journalist fights for young girls' rights in crime thriller

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

Meet India's highest-paid actress, returned Miss India crown, rejected many big films, now earns Rs 1 crore per minute

'Jai Shri Ram': Nayanthara breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, says 'did not expect' film...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bhakshak teaser: Bhumi Pednekar's investigative journalist fights for young girls' rights in crime thriller

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

Meet India's highest-paid actress, returned Miss India crown, rejected many big films, now earns Rs 1 crore per minute

8 vegetarian foods for healthy bones

10 foods that lose vital nutrients during cooking

8 foods that make you taller

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Bhakshak teaser: Bhumi Pednekar's investigative journalist fights for young girls' rights in crime thriller

Salaar OTT release: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film gets its digital release but there's a catch

'Jai Shri Ram': Nayanthara breaks silence on Annapoorani controversy, says 'did not expect' film...

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet actor who gave India's two biggest flops, caused Rs 400 crore loss, still signed for India's most expensive film

This superstar gave two of the biggest box office bombs in Indian cinema history but his stardom remained untouched

article-main

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 02:04 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stardom can be fickle, in cinema at least. One moment, an actor can be on top of the world, ruling the masses. And just a few months later, after a spate of flops, they can be outcasts from the industry. This particular story, however, is the opposite. It talks of a superstar who never lost that sheen despite a string of flops, some of the biggest ever. And against all odds, he managed to win that superstar status back.

The superstar who gave India’s two biggest flops

Prabhas is arguably the biggest pan-India star of the new generation. The actor was already a big name in the Telugu film industry with hits like Billa and Darling in the 2000s. But then, the success of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise turned him into a pan-India star. But after the two films’ success, Prabhas saw a lull. His next venture Saaho was a hit in Telugu but disappointed in other versions. After that, Prabhas saw the worst phase of his career. His 2021 release Radhe Shyam became Indian cinema’s biggest flop, nominally losing Rs 170 crore at the box office. His next release – Adipurush – fared even worse, losing Rs 230 crore. Together, his two films caused a loss of Rs 400 crore to the producers.

Why Prabhas rejected endorsements worth crores

In 2021, Prabhas reportedly refused to sign for many brands, who were eager for the star to endorse them. As per an India Today report, an industry source said, “Prabhas is a household name and his popularity cuts across the length and breadth of not just the country but even overseas. So the value that he is capable of bringing to a brand is humongous. And he has declined brand endorsment offers worth over Rs 150 crore in just the past one year.” The reason behind this refusal was trying to be more responsible towards his fans and not associating with brands he does not identify with.

Prabhas’ resurgence with Salaar

But the flops and the absence of brand endorsements did not affect Prabhas’ stardom a bit. He remained the biggest star of his generation in terms of box office pull. Prasanth Neel’s Salaar proved that. The film, which released in December 2023, scored the biggest opening by any Indian film in the year and ended up grossing over Rs 700 crore worldwide, a brilliant comeback for the Rebel Star. With Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar 2 lined up over the next two years, he could end up ruling the box office once again. Kalki 2898 AD is the most expensive Indian film ever made with a reported budget of Rs 600 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Koffee With Karan 8 finale: Orry leaves Karan Johar shocked, says he is planning his 'demise'

Bhakshak teaser: Bhumi Pednekar's investigative journalist fights for young girls' rights in crime thriller

Tamil Nadu: Two persons killed at bull taming Jallikattu event in Sivaganga

Amazon employee fired from job after 7years over TikTok video

Shakambhari Navratri 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals of Banada Ashtami

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE