South India's biggest flop, led by superstar, lost Rs 170 crore at box office; it's not Adipurush, Acharya, Liger, Cobra

This 2022 film, made on a Rs 300-crore budget, reportedly lost Rs 170 crore, the highest-ever for a south Indian film.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

The post-pandemic period saw a decline in the hit rate of Indian cinema. Many films, which may have worked before Covid-19 changed things, ended up being disasters at the box office. The producers responded with going bigger in scale but sadly, not always, better in quality. This resulted in several films losing tens of crore rupees. Among them was this 2022 flop that is the biggest in the history of south Indian cinema.

The biggest flop film from south India

Four industries comprise of cinema in south India – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Among these, the first two have largely dominated the box office in the region, resulting in bigger films. The proliferation of pan-India films from Telugu cinema also contributed to an inflation in budgets of late. In 2022, Prabhas starred in the ambitious romantic drama Radhe Shyam. The film, made on a reported budget of Rs 300 crore, did not perform as anticipated. As per trade sources, the film did a business of Rs 130 crore net worldwide, ending up Rs 170 crore short of recovering its budget.

Some people argue that Adipurush – Prabhas’ next venture – deserves the tag of south India’s biggest flop given that it was a Telugu-Hindi bilingual. It is ineed true that Adipurush’s Rs 225-crore loss is higher than Radhe Shyam but the movie was directed and produced by people from the Hindi film industry and had a largely Hindi-speaking cast, including almost all other major actors.

Radhe Shyam’s budget and box office gross

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. The film starred Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, along with Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyaraj, Jagapathi Babu, Krishnam Raju, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, and Jayaram in supporting roles. As per reports, it was the most expensive Telugu film produced up till that point with a budget of Rs 300 crore. However, it was a massive flop, earning only Rs 101 crore net in India and an estimated Rs 25 crore net overseas. It’s worldwide gross collection was also a disappointing Rs 144 crore.

Other huge flops from down south

Apart from Radhe Shyam, the four industries of the south have given some other major flops too. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan’s Acharya incurred losses of around Rs 80 crore back in 2021, while Upendra’s Kannada big-budget gangster drama Kabzaa also lost the same amount of money. Rajinikanth’s Lingaa was reported to have lost around Rs 40-50 crore as well, following which the star decided to refund the distributors’ money himself.

