Malayalam actress Ambika Rao passes away due to cardiac arrest at 58

Ambika Rao/Twitter

Famous Malayalam actress Ambika Rao, known for her supporting roles in critically acclaimed films like Virus and Kumbalangi Nights, has away at the age of 58 due to cardiac arrest on the night of Monday, June 27. The actress was undergoing the treatment for Covid-19 at a hospital in Ernakulam.

The actress began her journey in Mollywood aka the Malayalam film industry as an assistant director in 2002 with Balachandra Menon’s Krishna Gopalakrishna and went on to work in several films such as Thommanum Makkalum, Salt and Pepper, Rajamanickam, and Vellinakshatram assisting their filmmakers.

She has also acted in multiple famous films such as Meesha Madhavan, Anuragakarikkin Vellam, and most recently in critically acclaimed features such as the family drama Kumbalangi Nights, which also starred Fahadh Faasil, Anna Ben, Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, and medical thriller Virus, which starred an ensemble cast including Revathi, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran, and others. The latter was based on the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala and how the state machinery controlled it.

Stars from the Malayalam film industry mourned the demise of the veteran actress. Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will be seen next in the period action thriller Kaduva, took to his Instagram handle and shared Ambika's picture and wrote, "Rest in peace Ambika Chechi", along with a heartbreak emoji.

"Rest in everlasting peace Chechi! Ambika Rao", wrote Kunchacko Boban, who acted with the late actress in Virus, along with her picture. Her other co-star from Virus, Tovino Thomas aka the superhero Minnal Murali, also shared Rao's picture on his Instagram and poured in his tributes.

Ambika Rao is survived by her two sons, Rahul and Sohan.