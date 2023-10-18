Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away at 71

Kundara Johny died due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Kollam, Kerala.

Noted actor Kundara Johny, known for his impactful portrayal of negative characters in Malayalam films, died at a private hospital in Kerala on Tuesday, film industry sources said. He was 71. He was rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack on Tuesday evening, the FEFKA Directors’ Union said in a Facebook post.

Beginning his film career in 1979, Johny earned acclaim for essaying negative roles in Malayalam films, notably in the blockbusters Kireedam and Chenkol. Meppadiyan, which released in 2022, was his last movie. Some of his other notable movies are Avan Chandiyude Makan, Bhargavacharitham Moonnam Khandam, Balram vs Tharadas, Thachiledath Chundan, Samantharam, Varnappakitt, Sagaram Sakshi, and Aanaval Mothiram.

Condoling the demise of the actor, Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal paid him a heartfelt tribute as he wrote on his Facebook account, "Kundara Johnny was a long time friend. He was active in Malayalam cinema for more than 45 years and acted in over 500 films. Condolences on the demise of Kundara Johnny, who was a constant presence in the cultural and social platforms of Kollam. Joining the grief of his loved ones."

Kundara Johny also acted in a few Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. He also acted in three Malayalam serials namely Kadhayile Rajakumari, Nilavum Nakshatrangalum, and CBI Diary.