Leo box office collection day 2: Vijay film continues rampage, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide, Rs 100 crore in India

Vijay's Leo performed well on its first day at the box office and earned Rs 64.80 crore India net. As per early estimates, Leo earned 36.00 Cr India net on its second day for all languages.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which hit the theatres on October 19, is unstoppable as the film has crossed the RS 100 crore mark in India on day 2. As per early estimates, Leo earned Rs 36 lakh in India on day 2.

As per Trade tracker Sacnilk, The film is all set to enter Rs 200 crore worldwide. Leo released in theaters on October 19, shattered multiple box office records on its first day. The response to the movie has been nothing short of phenomenal, not only within the Tamil film industry but on a pan-Indian scale. Meanwhile, amidst the film's hype, one clip has also emerged in which two Vijay fans are seen exchanging garlands and rings with each other inside a theatre in Pudukkotai, Tamil Nadu. The video is from the morning show, which began at 9 a.m. in the state as the Madas High Court and Tamil Nadu government didn't allow the makers for the early morning shows at 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

An Anirudh Ravichander musical, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand in key roles. The action-packed entertainer is the fifth film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, and Vikram.

Leo marks the second collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker after their blockbuster film Master in 2021. The director has created Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) by merging storylines of his previous two films, Kaithi and Vikram. It is being speculated that Leo is the third film in LCU.

