Headlines

Karnataka cobbler receives invitation to witness Delhi's Republic Day Parade, details here

Gaganyaan Mission: Flight test vehicle abort mission-1 to launch at 10 am today, says ISRO

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film starts well, mints Rs 8.2 crore

Gaganyaan mission: Test Vehicle fails to liftoff following anomaly, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Meet people behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karnataka cobbler receives invitation to witness Delhi's Republic Day Parade, details here

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film starts well, mints Rs 8.2 crore

Salary of scientists and technicians behind ISRO's Gaganyaan mission

Amazing health benefits of curd rice (dahi chawal)

Bowlers with hat-trick in ODI World Cup history

5 Nutrients required for stronger bones other than Calcium, Vitamin D

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Shiva Rajkumar: 'We Were Trendsetter Of Pan-India Films' | Ghost | Jayaram

Navratri Mela Mishap: 50 People Stuck As Giant Wheel Stops Midway In Delhi

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Tiger Nageswara Rao box office collection day 1: Ravi Teja's film starts well, mints Rs 8.2 crore

Leo box office collection day 2: Vijay film continues rampage, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide, Rs 100 crore in India

Nakuul Mehta reacts to video of cop not allowing Pak fan to shout 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Pak vs Aus World Cup match

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Leo box office collection day 2: Vijay film continues rampage, crosses Rs 200 crore worldwide, Rs 100 crore in India

Vijay's Leo performed well on its first day at the box office and earned Rs 64.80 crore India net. As per early estimates, Leo earned 36.00 Cr India net on its second day for all languages.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 09:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, which hit the theatres on October 19, is unstoppable as the film has crossed the RS 100 crore mark in India on day 2. As per early estimates, Leo earned Rs 36 lakh in India on day 2.

As per Trade tracker Sacnilk, The film is all set to enter Rs 200 crore worldwide. Leo released in theaters on October 19, shattered multiple box office records on its first day. The response to the movie has been nothing short of phenomenal, not only within the Tamil film industry but on a pan-Indian scale. Meanwhile, amidst the film's hype, one clip has also emerged in which two Vijay fans are seen exchanging garlands and rings with each other inside a theatre in Pudukkotai, Tamil Nadu. The video is from the morning show, which began at 9 a.m. in the state as the Madas High Court and Tamil Nadu government didn't allow the makers for the early morning shows at 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

An Anirudh Ravichander musical, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand in key roles. The action-packed entertainer is the fifth film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, and Vikram.

Leo marks the second collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker after their blockbuster film Master in 2021. The director has created Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) by merging storylines of his previous two films, Kaithi and Vikram. It is being speculated that Leo is the third film in LCU.

READ | Leo review, release live updates: Thalapathy Vijay film set for the biggest worldwide opening in history of Tamil cinema

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICICI Bank issues warning on digital banking frauds, know how to safeguard your money

Kangana Ranaut fans slam Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8 as actress is missing from guestlist: 'Nepo kids se leke...'

Leo movie review: Vijay's brave effort to break type, some cheeky fan service save Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest film yet

Mahindra Thar 6x6 imagined by AI, take a look at the rugged Mercedes-AMG G63 rival

Tata to mirror Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail strategy? May add over Rs 8300 crore in…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE