KRK aka Kamaal R Khan requests Elon Musk to restore Kangana Ranaut's suspended Twitter account

KRK-Kangana Ranaut/File photos

On October 27, entrepreneur Elon Musk completed his acquisition of the micro-blogging platform Twitter and immediately fired up top executives including Indian-American CEO Parag Agrawal. For the last four days, Twitter users have been demanding the South African-born business magnate reinstate the suspended accounts of Donald Trump and Kangana Ranaut.

In May 2021, Kangana's account was permanently suspended for "repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically the hateful conduct policy and abusive behaviour policy", as said by the company's spokesperson as the Panga actress used to take 'panga' with several people on the social media platform.

On Monday, October 31, the self-proclaimed critic KRK aka Kamaal R Khan shared the photo of the actress's suspended account and asked Elon to restore her account as he tweeted, "Dear @elonmusk this is the account of Bollywood’s top actress #KanganaRanaut which was suspended. It’s unfair if such a big star also can’t express herself. Please ask your staff @TwitterSupport @Twitter to restore the account. Thanks."

Dear @elonmusk this is the account of Bollywood’s top actress #KanganaRanaut which was suspended. It’s unfair if such a big star also can’t express herself. Please ask your staff @TwitterSupport @Twitter to restore the account. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/sPegO29ZrC October 31, 2022

Recently, in her interview with Aaj Tak, the Dhaakad actress stated that people will get a lot of 'masala' if she comes back on Twitter and even revealed that she has received three warnings from Instagram and hence, she now lets her team use her handle on the Facebook-owned platform.



"I was there on Twitter for one year and Twitter couldn't tolerate me for even a year... I have completed one year on Instagram in May and I have already received three warnings. So I said I will not use Instagram. My team has taken over and now everything is good. Nobody has a problem with it. I'm happy that I'm not there on Twitter. But if my account is revived, then definitely... you will get a lot of 'masala'. If I come back on Twitter, then people's lives will become sensational and my life will become problematic because cases are filed against me in different states", the actress said to the channel.