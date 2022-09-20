Brahmastra: KRK takes a jibe at Ranbir Kapoor's film box office collections, tweets, 'aliens from Jupiter and Mars..'

Brahmastra-KRK/Final

The self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK took a jibe at the box office collections of Brahmastra in his latest tweet in which he targeted Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer fantasy adventure epic claiming that the cinema halls are empty but the film is doing 'bumper business'.

Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday, September 20, KRK tweeted, "Theatres are empty but still Film #Brahmastra is doing bumper business. Because Aliens from Jupiter and Mars are coming to earth to watch this film. And Unfortunately people can’t see aliens sitting in the theatres."

KRK was also brutally trolled for his comment as netizens started showing their support toward Brahmastra with a majority of them saying that they saw the film in fully-packed theatres. One Twitter user even poked fun at KRK as he quote-tweeted him and wrote, "At least Aliens From Jupiter and mars are watching #Brahmastra Even they didn't turn up for your DeshDrohi So Shut Up and live in your imaginary world where you are considered to be a film critic."

It isn't the first time that Kamaal R Khan has attacked the big-budget entertainer as he had tweeted on September 16, "I didn’t review film #Brahmastra still people didn’t go to theatres to watch it. So it has become a disaster. Hope @karanjohar won’t blame me for the failure like many other Bollywood people."

For the unversed, KRK, who has been a part of films like Deshdrohi, Sitam, and Ek Villain, was arrested in Mumbai on August 30 for his controversial tweets and a molestation case and was later bailed in both of them. After his release from judicial custody ten days later, he said that he has forgotten whatever 'bad thing' happened to him believing that it was written in his destiny.



Talking about the box office collection of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the Ayan Mukerji directorial has earned a gross amount of Rs 360 crore worldwide within ten days of its release since September 9 and with respect to the Indian nett collection, the film has entered Rs 200 crore club.