Kangana Ranaut opens up on Dhaakad box office failure, says 'bahut hi westernised character tha...'

Kangana Ranaut/File photo

Headlined by Kangana Ranaut, the action-thriller Dhaakad was a complete washout at the box office as it could only collect Rs 2.58 crore at the box office, according to Bollywood Hungama. The film clashed with Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which turned out to be a blockbuster earning more than Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office.

In a recent interview, Kangana has finally admitted her film's failure five months after its release adding that the film didn't work due to its western sensibilities and talked about how the audience is currently lapping up rooted films like Rishab Shetty's Kantara and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Talking to Aaj Tak, the Panga actress said, "There are various kinds of analysis about films’ performance. If you look at hit films, all of them have Indian roots. Look at Kantara. These films show India on a micro level, based on devotion and spirituality. Ponniyin Selvan-1 is also about Cholas."

She added, "Bollywood has gone far away from its Indian culture and they have westernised films. With the trend to make westernised films, I think people are unable to relate themselves to the film. Meri bhi iss saal ek film nahin chali hai. Usse bhi mujhe yehi seekh mili ki shayad bohot hi westernised character tha jisse log identify nahin kar payein (Even my film didn’t work this year. I have learned that maybe my character was too westernised, which the audience couldn’t identify with)".



Also featuring Arjun Rampal, Saswata Chatterjee, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles, Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai in his directorial debut. It is backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Sohel Maklai Productions and distributed by Zee Studios.