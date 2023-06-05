Kollam Sudhi death: How mimicry artiste-actor overcame failed marriage, fought poverty to attain success

Kollam Sudhi

The Malayalam film industry was stunned on Monday by the sudden death of mimicry artiste-turned-actor Kollam Sudhi. He passed away at the age of 39 after his car got into an accident near Trissur in Kerala in the early hours of Monday morning. As tributes poured in for the popular actor, many remarked on the cruel irony of life, given that Sudhi overcame several hardships to attain success and had only recently begun to reap the rewards of his struggles.

Who was Kollam Sudhi?

Kollam Sudhi was a popular actor in the Malayalam entertainment industry, having first made his name as a comic and later an actor. Born in Kochi in 1983 to a revenue inspector, Sudhi saw his first tragedy after his brother Subhash died when they were kids. He turned to mimicry in his teens. In an interview with Vanitha Online in 2020, Sudhi revealed that contrary to popular perception, he had faced several hardships growing up. “Till I revealed the kind of sufferings I faced in life, only those who were close to me were aware of it,” he had said.

Kollam Sudhi’s failed first marriage

Sudhi was first married in 2004. It was a love marriage but one that did not last long. “My first marriage, which was 16 years ago was a love match. But that marriage didn’t last long, and she left me for someone else. Our 1 and half-year-old child was with me. Those were really hard days and we really struggled to stay afloat,” he told Vanitha. Eventually, Sudhi’s first wife died by suicide due to her troublesome second marriage. He married his second wife Renu in 2016.

Kollam Sudhi’s career

Kollam Sudhi was part of Malayalam comedy show Comedy Stars but his real breakthrough came with Comedy Festival a couple of years later. That earned him TV gigs before he made his film debut in 2015. Over the years, he worked in close to 50 films, leaving his mark in hits like Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan, Kuttanadan Marpappa, Theetta Rappai, An International Local Story, Escape, and Swargathile Katturumbu.