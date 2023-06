Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi, 39, killed in road accident near Trissur

Kollam Sudhi was 39

Malayalam actor and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi passed away on Monday after a fatal car accident near Trissur. He was 39. The actor and his team of four were returning from Vatakara after a stage show when their car collided with a pickup truck at Kaipamangalam.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he passed away. He had to be taken out of the car by cutting the airbags, said police. As per a Manorama report, the accident took place at Kaipamangalam here on Monday around 4.30 am. The four occupants in the car were returning home after a programme in Vatakara.

Sudhi, 39, rose in stature from stage shows to a mimicry artiste and finally graduated to the Malayalam films. In his brief film career, he showed his brilliance when doing comedy roles. Following his success in the films, his popularity in TV shows soared all the more. Sudhi made his debut in films in 2015 and in a short time was able to make a mark.

(With IANS inputs)