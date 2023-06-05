Search icon
Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi, 39, killed in road accident near Trissur

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi, passed away at the age of 39 following a road accident near Trissur on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Kollam Sudhi was 39

Malayalam actor and mimicry artiste Kollam Sudhi passed away on Monday after a fatal car accident near Trissur. He was 39. The actor and his team of four were returning from Vatakara after a stage show when their car collided with a pickup truck at Kaipamangalam.

Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he passed away. He had to be taken out of the car by cutting the airbags, said police. As per a Manorama report, the accident took place at Kaipamangalam here on Monday around 4.30 am. The four occupants in the car were returning home after a programme in Vatakara.

Sudhi, 39, rose in stature from stage shows to a mimicry artiste and finally graduated to the Malayalam films. In his brief film career, he showed his brilliance when doing comedy roles. Following his success in the films, his popularity in TV shows soared all the more. Sudhi made his debut in films in 2015 and in a short time was able to make a mark.

(With IANS inputs)

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos
Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
