KGF Chapter 2: Yash's film now available for 'Early Access' rentals on OTT

KGF Chapter 2, which featured Yash in the lead role and broke many box office records, is now available for ‘early access’ rentals on Prime Video. Fans were eagerly waiting for the film to be released on the OTT platform.

With the introduction of ‘Movie Rentals’ on Prime Video, fans of the KGF franchise can get early access to the blockbuster film before it becomes available digitally.

Beginning Monday, movie fans? both Prime members and non-Prime members ? can rent the film for Rs 199 on Prime Video and enjoy this pan-India blockbuster from the comfort of their own homes.

The film will be available to rent in HD quality in five languages - Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Apart from KGF Chapter 2, viewers can rent the most recent Indian and international films, as well as a diverse selection of popular films (award winners and franchises) from around the world.

KGF Chapter 2 won millions of hearts with its storyline and Yash’s performance. In an interview with Film Companion, while talking about Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF Chapter 2 starring Rocking Star Yash in the lead role, Ranveer said, "When I watched KGF Chapter 2, I was like wow. Rocking Star Yash..woohoo. Throughout the movie, I was like, 'Kill him Yash, kill him.' I loved that kind of cinema. It's my first love. Whether it's Magadheera or KGF, I watch such films at night alone in bed and end up clapping. In spite of not watching with an audience, I am still hooting and cheering. Such is my love for that kind of cinema."

KGF Chapter 2 was released in theatres on April 14. RRR, on the other hand, hit cinema halls on March 25. Both the film garnered critical acclaim and box office success. (With inputs from IANS)