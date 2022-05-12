KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer becomes highest-grossing film overseas post pandemic

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection/File photo

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: The box office success story of Prashanth Neel directed KGF Chapter 2 starring Rocking Star Yash in the lead role of Rocky, is one for the ages. A Kannada film smashing all domestic and worldwide box office records was something no one had envisioned. That KGF Chapter 2 would be a superhit, was no surprise. But the way KGF Chapter 2 broke multiple box office records and set new benchmarks, and continues to have its dream run at the box office, was something no one expected.

Worldwide, KGF Chapter 2 surpassed RRR's lifetime collection to become the third highest-grossing Indian movie of all time after Dangal and Baahubali 2. In India, KGF Chapter 2 is the second highest-grossing film of all time, just behind Baahubali 2. The Hindi version of the film claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark. Hindi version of the film crossed the Rs 400 crore mark, becoming only the second film to do so after Baahubali 2. KGF Chapter 2 also became the only Kannada film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the Tamil Nadu box office.

The movie has collected extraordinary figures not just in the Hindi belt and in India, but worldwide too. The film has crossed the magical figures of Rs 1,100 crores and is inching closer to breaching the Rs 1,200 crore mark as its collection currently stands at Rs 1169.71 crore. All of this despite three major Bollywood releases namely Jersey, Runway 34 and Heropanti 2. The film faced competition from Thalapathy starrer Beast which was released a day ahead of KGF Chapter 2, on April 13. However, none of the films managed to slow down Yash's actioner whose success story is phenomenal. Even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has failed to give competition to the pan-India film.

Yash's film has certainly secured its place not just in the Indian but also in the overseas market and unsurprisingly emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film.

As per a Box Office India report, KGF Chapter 2 has hit the $9 million mark and minted Rs 560 crores worldwide. The report states that the film is estimated to close at Rs 580-590 crore, eventually making it to the list of top five Hindi worldwide grossers ever.

In Australia the film minted A$2.6m, making it the third biggest Hindi film ever after Padmaavat and Dangal. The figures in North America are estimated to be around $3.30 million while in the Gulf, KGF Chapter 2 collected $2.1m. In the United Kingdom too, the film managed to cross £500k.

Below is the list of top ten Hindi highest-grossers overseas post-pandemic era:

1. KGF 2 - $9m apprx ( 22 days)

2. 83 - $8,500,000

3. Sooryavanshi - $8,350,000

4. Gangubai Kathiwadi - $7,470,000

5. The Kashmir Files - $5,600,000

6. RRR - $4,500,000

7. Bell Bottom - $1,920,000

8. Antim - The Final Truth - $1,800,000

9. Runway - $1,100,000 (10 days)

10. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - $1,050,000

KGF Chapter 2 is a period action drama directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. The film traces the life of Rocky after he captures Kolar Gold Fields by killing Garuda. Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty play lead roles in this Yash-starrer.