KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer set to become 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film, mints Rs 382.90 crore

Even in its third week at the box office, Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 is showing no signs of flagging at the box office. The pan-India blockbuster from down south recently zoomed past the Rs 1,000 crore mark in worldwide box office collections and looks on course for greater glories as the Hindi version of the film is inching closer to the Rs 400 crore mark.

The movie, directed by Prashant Neel, is the first movie from Karnataka to break into the Rs 1,000 crore club. It is only the fourth movie after Dangal, Bahubali 2 and RRR to achieve this distinction. Whereas the film's Hindi version is all set to become the second highest-grossing film in India, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Dangal which stands at Rs 387.38 crores.

On Eid, KGF Chapter 2 witnessed a major jump as it became the biggest beneficiary during the festive holiday, beating Runway 34 and Heropanti 2.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film will surpass Dangal's lifetime earnings in India on Wednesday to emerge as the second highest-grossing film in the country after Baahubali 2.

According to boxofficecollection.in, Baahubali 2 starring Prabhas minted Rs 510.99 crore in Hindi while `Dangal` collected Rs 387.38 crore in its lifetime at the box office.

Meanwhile, Taran also dished out week 3 day-wise earnings of KGF Chapter 2.

"#KGF2 is the biggest beneficiary on #Eid holiday... Biz, expectedly, jumps again... Should cross #Dangal today [third Wed]... Countdown begins for ₹ 400 cr... [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: ₹ 382.90 cr. #India biz. #Hindi," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

KGF: Chapter 2 claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

KGF: Chapter 2 was released on April 14 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh among many others.