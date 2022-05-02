KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash's starrer becomes first ever Sandalwood film to breach Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection/File photo

Two weeks after its release, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is showing no signs of flagging at the box office. The pan-India blockbuster from down south recently crossed Rs 1,000 crore in worldwide collections and looks on course for greater glories. With this, KGF Chapter 2, directed by Prashant Neel, became the first movie from Karnataka to break into the Rs 1,000 crore club. Overall, it is only the fourth Indian movie after Dangal, Bahubali 2 and RRR to achieve this distinction.

And now, the film has created yet another record by becoming the only Sandalwood film to breach the Rs 100 crore mark in the state of Tamil Nadu.

READ: KGF Chapter 2 star Yash's apology for being late at press event wins hearts

Dishing out details about the film's performance at the Tamil box office, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted on Sunday, "#KGFChapter2 TN Box Office

Hits a CENTURY.

Week 1 - ₹ 59.84 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 32.65 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 1.75 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 1.80 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 4.53 cr

Total - ₹ 100.57 cr

FIRST ever Sandalwood movie to achieve this HUMONGOUS milestone in the state. #Yash #KGF2."

Check out his tweet below:

#KGFChapter2 TN Box Office



Hits a CENTURY.



Week 1 - ₹ 59.84 cr

Week 2 - ₹ 32.65 cr

Week 3

Day 1 - ₹ 1.75 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 1.80 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 4.53 cr

Total - ₹ 100.57 cr



FIRST ever Sandalwood movie to achieve this HUMONGOUS milestone in the state.#Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 1, 2022



The Hindi version of KGF 2 too continues to rake in collections. On the 16th day, gross collections of Rs 5.01 crore, and overall collections for Hindi were Rs 416.60 crore.

In more good news for its makers, KGF 2 has emerged as the third highest-grossing Hindi movie in India with its collections overtaking the lifetime earnings of the super hits Tiger Zinda Hai, PK, and Sanju.

KGF-Chapter 2 was released with a bang on April 14, recording the highest opening day collections. It continued its winning run as the Hindi movie to register the highest earnings on the opening weekend, and opening week. It also became the fastest Hindi film to breach the Rs 250 crore nett mark.