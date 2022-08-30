Karthikeya 2: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel appreciates film, poses with Nikhil Siddhartha, producer Abhishek Agarwal

Nikhil Siddhartha/Twitter

Released on August 13, Karthikeya 2 is still running successfully in its third week in theatres across India. The Telugu-language mystery thriller, led by Nikhil Siddhartha, is based on the search for Lord Krishna's anklet in the sunken city of Dwarka and hence, was predominantly shot in Gujarat.

Nikhil and the film's producer Abhishek Agarwal, who also bankrolled the Vivek Agnihotri-directed blockbuster The Kashmir Files, recently met the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the Happy Days actor even shared a picture in which the three of them can be seen posing for the camera. "Honourable CM of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel met and Appreciated team #Karthikeya2. Absolute Honour to have this moment", tweeted Nikhil along with posting the perfect picture.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Karthikeya 2 continues to mint money across the Hindi belt of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the Hindi version of Chandoo Modeti directorial is inching closer to the Rs 25 crore mark.

On Tuesday, August 30, Taran took to his Twitter account and tweeted, "#Karthikeya2 continues to dominate in some mass pockets... Has time till #Brahmastra to add to its total... [Week 3] Fri 82 lacs, Sat 1.65 cr, Sun 1.77 cr, Mon 68 lacs. Total: ₹ 24.21 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version."

Previously, pan-India superstars such as Prabhas of Baahubali fame and Ram Charan of RRR fame have congratulated the entire Karthikeya 2 team on the blockbuster success.



Apart from Nikhil, Karthikeya 2 also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Anupama Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, and Harsha Chemudu in the leading roles. The film's prequel, which came out eight years ago in 2014, saw Nikhil's titular character going to Subramanyapuram to investigate where the villagers are frightened by a deadly snake in the temple.