Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Karthikeya 2: Salaar star Prabhas congratulates Nikhil Siddhartha, entire team for 'blockbuster success'

"Prabhas Bhai Thank you, our team Karthikeya 2 is overwhelmed with your wishes", wrote Nikhil Siddhartha reacting to the Salaar star's message.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Karthikeya 2: Salaar star Prabhas congratulates Nikhil Siddhartha, entire team for 'blockbuster success'
Karthikeya 2-Prabhas/File photos

Led by Nikhil Siddhartha, the Telugu-language film Karthikeya 2 has been a surprise hit across India. The film, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is an adventure mystery thriller in which Nikhil's character Dr. Karthikeya Kumaraswamy is in search of Lord Krishna's anklet in the lost city of Dwarka.

Now, Prabhas has congratulated the entire team of Karthikeya 2 for its phenomenal success. Taking to his Instagram account, the Baahubali star tagged the entire star cast including Nikhil, leading actress Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, the director Chandoo Mondeti and congratulated them for 'blockbuster success'.

Nikhil1

Nikhil, who made his lead debut in the Telugu coming-of-age musical film Happy Days in 2007, also reacted to Prabhas' message. He shared his Instagram Story on his personal Instagram account and wrote, "Prabhas Bhai....Thank you our team Karthikeya 2 is overwhelmed with your wishes."

Nikhil2

Meanwhile, on the work front, the new poster of Prabhas' next film titled Salaar with the KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel was unveiled on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, i.e. on Monday, August 15. Along with the poster, the film's release date was also announced as September 28, 2023.

READ | Salaar vs Fighter: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel's film to clash with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer actioner

The mega-budget actioner, which also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Jagapathi Babu in the supporting role, is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter which had already locked the same release date. Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand whose next film is the highly awaited Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.

Coming back to Karthikeya 2, the Hindi version of the film has seen unprecedented success and is giving tough competition to Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, which clashed at the box office on August 11.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.