Karthikeya 2: Salaar star Prabhas congratulates Nikhil Siddhartha, entire team for 'blockbuster success'

Led by Nikhil Siddhartha, the Telugu-language film Karthikeya 2 has been a surprise hit across India. The film, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, is an adventure mystery thriller in which Nikhil's character Dr. Karthikeya Kumaraswamy is in search of Lord Krishna's anklet in the lost city of Dwarka.

Now, Prabhas has congratulated the entire team of Karthikeya 2 for its phenomenal success. Taking to his Instagram account, the Baahubali star tagged the entire star cast including Nikhil, leading actress Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher, the director Chandoo Mondeti and congratulated them for 'blockbuster success'.





Nikhil, who made his lead debut in the Telugu coming-of-age musical film Happy Days in 2007, also reacted to Prabhas' message. He shared his Instagram Story on his personal Instagram account and wrote, "Prabhas Bhai....Thank you our team Karthikeya 2 is overwhelmed with your wishes."





Meanwhile, on the work front, the new poster of Prabhas' next film titled Salaar with the KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel was unveiled on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, i.e. on Monday, August 15. Along with the poster, the film's release date was also announced as September 28, 2023.



The mega-budget actioner, which also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead and Jagapathi Babu in the supporting role, is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter which had already locked the same release date. Fighter is helmed by Siddharth Anand whose next film is the highly awaited Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan.

Coming back to Karthikeya 2, the Hindi version of the film has seen unprecedented success and is giving tough competition to Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, which clashed at the box office on August 11.