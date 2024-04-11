Jr NTR protects director Trivikram from fan mob, escorts him to car, netizens laud his gesture: 'Annaya for life'- Watch

Jr NTR protects director Trivikram from a fan mob and his gesture wins netizens and fans.

Telugu star Jr NTR aka Tarak has a crazy fan following, and he usually gets mobbed at his public appearances. Recently, the actor attended an event in Hyderabad. As expected the actor was surrounded by a sea of fanatics, who were trying hard to take a closer look or greet their idol. Known for his generous nature, Jr NTR has again won his fans with the way he handled the mob.

While leaving the event, his fans blocked his way, and one of them even touched his feet. The video from the event captured the frantic moment, in which Jr NTR was even getting pushed by uncontrollable fans. However, the actor maintain his calm. Amid fans' craze, Jr NTR made sure to prioritise the director's Trivikram’s safety. Yes, the director who helmed the actor's blockbuster Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), was spotted with Jr NTR. The RRR actor made sure to escort Trivikram to his car, and his bodyguards also helped them in clearing the way for them. The video of Jr NTR helping Trivikram surfaced on the internet, and it went viral instantly.

Jr NTR's gesture towards Trivikram won netizens. A fan wrote, "What if some other actor would be there with Trivikram? #JrNTR superstar for a reason." Another fan wrote, "Anaya for life." Another netizen wrote, "Anaya." One of the internet users wrote, "That's why he's our superstar."

Jr NTR's upcoming projects

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen in Devara Part One. The movie also marks Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's debut in Telugu cinema. Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara Part 1 will unfold in two parts, and the first part will have a gran pan-India release on Dusshera, October 10, 2024. Jr NTR also has NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel. Jr NTR will also be seen in the much-awaited War 2 with Hrithik Roshan. Tarak will reportedly join War 2 shooting this month in Mumbai.