Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri box office collection: Gippy, Sargun-starrer starts well, earns Rs 10.79 crore in opening weekend

The Punjabi-language horror-comedy Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri is bankrolled by the famous actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

The Punjabi-language horror-comedy Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri was released in the theatres on Friday, March 15, and has taken a good start at the box office. The film impressed the audiences with its humours and earned a worldwide gross of Rs 10.79 crore in its opening weekend.

Starring Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, Roopi Gill, Nirmal Rishi, and BN Sharma in the lead roles, the horror-comedy collected Rs 2.74 crore gross worldwide on its first day of release. On Saturday, Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri showed growth and earned Rs 3.95 crore gross globally.

On its third day of release, the film's collections grew further as it added another Rs 4.10 crore to its worldwide gross collections. Thus, the Punjabi horror-comedy earned a total of Rs 10.79 crore worldwide gross in its first weekend showing growth over the first three days of release.

Jatt Nuu Chudail Takri is directed by Vikas Vashisht and bankrolled by the famous actors Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

