Jailer: Rajinikanth begins shooting for Nelson Dilipkumar's actioner, actor's first look breaks the internet

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Rajinikanth's next film titled Jailer began its shooting on Monday, August 22. Rajinikanth unites with the filmmaker Nelson for the first time for this actioner whose first poster, shared by the makers on Monday, went viral on the internet.

The film's production house Sun Pictures, owned by Kalanithi Maran, shared the actor's first look from his 169th film and wrote, "#Jailer begins his action Today!". The poster also mentioned, "On floors from today". As soon as the poster was shared, it spread like wildfire on the internet.

It is said that Tammannaah Bhatia has been roped in as the lead actress for the project. There has, however, been no official confirmation in this regard. In fact, the only actress to have confirmed her presence in the project is Ramya Krishnan, who had told a publication that she had begun working on the film on August 10.

Aniruddh Ravichander, who has directed brilliant soundtracks this year for films like Vikram, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Thiruchitrambalam, will be composing music for Jailer. On Sunday night, the musician had dropped hints that the shooting was to begin on Monday. He took to Twitter and shared Rajinikanth's silhouette image from the film with the caption, "Jailer varaaru", or "Jailer is coming".



After the disastrous performance of Nelson's last film titled Beast with Thalapathy Vijay which was released earlier this year, it was reported that he might be replaced as the director for Jailer. However, these rumours have turned out to be completely false and Jailer will be Nelson's fourth film as a filmmaker.

Nelson made his debut with the crime-comedy Kolamaavu Kokila starring Nayanthara in 2018. The film was remade in Hindi this year with Janhvi Kapoor as Good Luck Jerry. The director's second film was the 2021 action-comedy Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan in the leading role.