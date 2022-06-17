Search icon
Jailer: Title reveal of Rajinikanth's film leaves netizens overwhelmed, say 'too subtle for Thalaivar'

Jailer: The new title of Rajnikanth's film with Nelson has left a few fans of the actor a little disheartened.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 07:38 PM IST

Rajinikanth's Jailer

Rajinikanth's upcoming film with Beast director Nelson, earlier titled Thalaivar 169, got its title, Jailer. The makers announced the new title on their social media, and they crashed the internet with the announcement. Jailer will star Rajinikanth under the direction of Nelson, and music by popular music director Anirudh. 

Check out the announcement 

As we mentioned earlier, the title reveal became the biggest news of the day, and soon Thalaivar fans took Twitter to share their thoughts about the title. While there were some who applauded the announcement. 

There were few others who were not so happy with the reveal, as they expected it to be at par with the actor's mighty stature. 

The last directorial venture of Nelson with Thalapathy Vijay, Beast, met with a polarised reaction, and there were rumours that the superstar isn't happy with Nelson, and the latter would be replaced as the director. Around Apri, Rajinikanth watched a special screening of Nelson Dilipkumar-directed Beast starring Thalapathy Vijay. The special screening was organised by Thalaivar 169 makers for the megastar and as per media reports, Rajinikanth wasn't impressed with the film. Consequently, as per media reports, he had decided to change the director of the film. However, there was no official statement about the same. 

Talking about Beast, Vijay's father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar also agreed with Beast's negative response. Chandrasekhar criticised director Nelson for his lack of understanding of the subject and a proper screenplay. As per the report of Indian express, Chandrasekhar told Thanthi TV that Beast was made solely relying on Vijay's stardom. He further criticised Nelson by saying that young filmmakers "Deliver an excellent first film in terms of content, technology and making. They also somehow achieve good results with the second film. When they begin to get the projects of big superstars, these young filmmakers begin to think, ‘now that we have dates of these heroes, we can make movies whichever way we want.

 

