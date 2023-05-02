Isha Ambani turns heads in black saree gown at Met Gala 2023, check out photos

Credit: Isha Ambani/Instagram

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, attended the Met Gala in a black saree gown look. She walked the red carpet in a beautiful Prabal Gurung's black silk saree gown.

Isha's ensemble features black silk fabric draped over one shoulder, plus thousands of crystals and pearls hand-embellishments extended into a floor-length train. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup look and she kept her hair straight. She made her debut at the fashion show in a Christian Dior gown in 2017 and again in a lilac Prabal Gurung outfit in 2019.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt looked absolutely dropped-dead gorgeous in a white gown. For her Met Gala debut, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star opted for a beautiful white gown with pearl embellishment all over it by designer Prabal Gurung. To finish the look, she wore matching gloves and earrings. Alia looks glam in slicked-back hair with a middle parting.

While The Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra arrived on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet with her husband Nick Jonas. The power couple twinned in black as they wore Valentino outfits. Priyanka styled her thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves. She matched her white gloves with the sleeves of her dress. Nick looked dapper in a black leather jacket. Priyanka also sported an 11-carat diamond necklace.

The actor kept her hairstyle simple in a side-parted bun. Priyanka made her debut at the Met Gala in 2017. The Bollywood icon, draped in a Ralph Lauren trench coat dress made the heads turn. While her entrance alongside Nick Jonas caused a stir, it was the trench coat dress`s extended train that caught the fashion world's attention

The Met Gala livestream is hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue`s special correspondent. This year's theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label. (With inputs from ANI)

